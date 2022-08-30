Health professionals address opioid epidemic in Dundalk

DUNDALK — Through the interstates of I-695 and I-95 that border the city, Dundalk is home to a community of almost 63,000 working-class people.

Being a self-contained neighborhood, Dundalk persevered through the test of time since its founding before the 20th century. However, it is a town where many residents cannot recognize the place they grew up after it has been affected by a multitude of economic and public safety hardships.