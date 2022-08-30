State lawmakers' base salary could jump to six figures unless vote to freeze is set

State lawmakers to get big pay raise unless vote to freeze is set this fall 02:52

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the nation, and one of the most expensive. A cost-of-living pay raise set for December could boost lawmakers' base pay into the six figures.

How much is your state representative or senator in Harrisburg worth? How about $103,800 a year, a nearly nine percent pay hike over this year.

With an automatic cost-of-living increase set to take effect on Dec. 1, that could be the base pay of state lawmakers unless they freeze their pay as they did in 2020 during COVID. State Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate Democratic leader, says he supports a pay freeze this year, too.

"I think it is the thoughtful thing to do at this moment in time, given where folks have been struggling with inflation and many other aspects of their household income and the like, so I think it's appropriate that we consider something along those lines," Costa said.

The current base pay is just over $95,000, and then there's the additional tax-free $200 per diem for each night in Harrisburg.

But unlike most working people, lawmakers get an automatic annual cost of living increase based on the consumer price index in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware. Right now that's an 8.8 percent pay hike.

"We're representing the people of the 37th District, and if they are not getting a pay raise, then I don't think we should either," said state Sen. Devlin Robinson, a Bridgeville Republican.

Robinson favors a pay freeze for this year like Costa and hopes Republican leaders, who control both houses, will schedule a vote on this as soon as lawmakers return from their summer break.

"I know we haven't spoken about it yet, but we don't go back to session until Sept. 19, so I'm sure that will be an option that will be brought upon the table," Robinson said.

Costa warns that Republican leaders have only nine legislative days scheduled in September and October to take action on this pay raise, but thinks there's bi-partisan support to freeze pay.

KDKA's Jon Delano reached out to Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Her spokesperson said the fall legislative schedule is under discussion and no decision has been made yet about a vote on freezing the pay increase. No response yet either from the Republican House majority leader.