ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State lawmakers' base salary could jump to six figures unless vote to freeze is set

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4xDO_0hbj8Aav00

State lawmakers to get big pay raise unless vote to freeze is set this fall 02:52

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the nation, and one of the most expensive. A cost-of-living pay raise set for December could boost lawmakers' base pay into the six figures.

How much is your state representative or senator in Harrisburg worth? How about $103,800 a year, a nearly nine percent pay hike over this year.

With an automatic cost-of-living increase set to take effect on Dec. 1, that could be the base pay of state lawmakers unless they freeze their pay as they did in 2020 during COVID. State Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate Democratic leader, says he supports a pay freeze this year, too.

"I think it is the thoughtful thing to do at this moment in time, given where folks have been struggling with inflation and many other aspects of their household income and the like, so I think it's appropriate that we consider something along those lines," Costa said.

The current base pay is just over $95,000, and then there's the additional tax-free $200 per diem for each night in Harrisburg.

But unlike most working people, lawmakers get an automatic annual cost of living increase based on the consumer price index in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware. Right now that's an 8.8 percent pay hike.

"We're representing the people of the 37th District, and if they are not getting a pay raise, then I don't think we should either," said state Sen. Devlin Robinson, a Bridgeville Republican.

Robinson favors a pay freeze for this year like Costa and hopes Republican leaders, who control both houses, will schedule a vote on this as soon as lawmakers return from their summer break.

"I know we haven't spoken about it yet, but we don't go back to session until Sept. 19, so I'm sure that will be an option that will be brought upon the table," Robinson said.

Costa warns that Republican leaders have only nine legislative days scheduled in September and October to take action on this pay raise, but thinks there's bi-partisan support to freeze pay.

KDKA's Jon Delano reached out to Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Her spokesperson said the fall legislative schedule is under discussion and no decision has been made yet about a vote on freezing the pay increase. No response yet either from the Republican House majority leader.

Comments / 9

jussumgrljussumgrll
3d ago

It's sickening that these lawmakers give themselves OUTRAGEOUS raises while their state still sits at 7.25 an hour for minimum wage. I think the people should have a say so in this country of what you people should be paid after all don't u people "work for us"...people sleeping on the streets in this country and u people do nothing EVERY POLITICIAN IN THIS COUNTRY IS WAY OVERPAID

Reply
4
Linda Carchidi
3d ago

Businesses have struggled for two years to stay open with low profits and our legislators think they deserve more money…I say no no no no raise.

Reply
2
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania election rule changes considered

The Center Square — Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss ideas for a forthcoming report. Its morning session centered on mail-in ballots and pitfalls that have emerged in recent elections. An...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New super PAC targeting anti-LGBTQ candidates sets sights on Mastriano as first target

A new super political-action committee looking to defeat anti-LGBTQ candidates nationwide is making Republican Pennsylvania governor hopeful Doug Mastriano its first target. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, the board chairperson of Agenda PAC, pointed to Mastriano’s record opposing gay rights, such as same-sex marriage; transgender rights and abortion. “When...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania Governor and Lt. Governor Announce Effort to Quickly Pardon Thousands from Marijuana-Related Convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced on Thursday a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf starts process to pardon lower level marijuana convictions

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians convicted of minor marijuana charges may be eligible for a pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's part of a new program announced Thursday to accelerate the pardon process for marijuana convictions.It's called the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf, who can issue pardons, and Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who chairs the board of pardons and the Pardons Board that recommends pardons. The goal is to make it easier for those with non-violent, minor marijuana convictions to get a pardon."The majority of people of Pennsylvania, it was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Republican endorsements of Shapiro could give conservatives cover to reject Mastriano, analysts say

Since July, more than a dozen prominent Republicans, including two former congressmen, and a former secretary of homeland security, have crossed partisan lines to endorse Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Implicit in their approval of Shapiro’s experience as a legislator and attorney general, policy positions and bipartisan accomplishments is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Costa
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again

Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Democratic
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania go on strike starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Labor Day Weekend upon us, about 700 workers across 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes are going on strike today. The Service Employees International Union made the announcement just after midnight, saying they will begin "unfair labor practice strikes" after the companies, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare "failed to provide significant enough investments into staffing and care." "Our goal has always been - and continues to be - to get a fair contract that invests in this entire workforce and will meaningfully address the staffing crisis," said Matthew Yarnell, President of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. "But the offers on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Millions of Pa. criminal records are wrongly kept from the public, but there’s no legislative fix coming

There are no immediate plans to revise a provision in Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Law that is resulting in the public losing access to troves of records about criminal cases. After PennLive highlighted the problem earlier this year, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland County, who was the prime sponsor of the 2018 law, said she would work to make sure the public had access to all the public records to which they are entitled. That might be done, she said at the time, through education for the clerks of court or a legislative fix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lancaster employer agrees to pay for hiring discrimination

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster employer has agreed to pay $77,000 to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against Asian job applicants. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs says they have entered into a conciliation agreement with Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC. An OFCCP...
LANCASTER, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy