Atlanta police make arrest in water after fleeing murder suspect jumps in lake
ATLANTA - A murder suspect is headed to jail after police shut down his swimming escape in the Tatum Lake. On August 25, Atlanta police officers say they noticed a Dodge Charger on the road that had been confirmed as stolen in the city the day prior. The driver had...
Landlord frustrated with court backlogs, missing thousands in rent payments
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Oritha Scoggins says it’s been nearly a year since his tenant has paid rent at his Clayton County property. But whenever Scoggins calls the court to evict the tenant, he says he’s told they are backed up from COVID. "Just fix the system. Get...
Battery suspect being sought by Decatur police
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent battery investigation. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Police say the suspect hit an adult male victim unprovoked and without warning....
Police shoot suspect who stabbed Macy's employee in attempted robbery at Mall of Georgia
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers shot a suspect who stabbed a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee after attempting to steal jewelry. Police said the stabbing and robbery suspect is in stable condition at a hospital. The store employee is hospitalized with serious injuries. A Gwinnett County...
Shots fired after man confronts 3 he believes are trying to steal car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them. It was after midnight August 20. Justin Lane knew something was up when three men in a white Kia...
Officer shoots man who took off clothes, brandished ratchet strap, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he shed clothes at the scene of a car crash, attempted to break into a car and began to "twirl" a ratchet strap and use it as a weapon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
Second woman arrested in 'horrific case of animal abuse', volunteers needed
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - A second arrest has been made in what authorities are calling a ‘horrific case of animal abuse’ in Heard County. Wendy Brewer, the owner of Dogs Rock Rescue, is facing felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty. Deanalyn Reign, 56, is a Dogs Rock Rescue...
Wanted murder suspect in custody after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect who they say barricaded himself inside a hotel room Friday night, forcing an hours long standoff. FOX 5 first reported around 7:30 p.m. about a large police presence responding to the Home 2 Home Hotel, located on...
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
Man charged with DUI after car crash damages train tracks, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is urging those traveling at any point during Labor Day weekend not ot drink and drive. In a Facebook post, the department referred to a recent DUI arrest of what not to do. On September 1, officers say they were called...
Man confronts suspected car thieves
Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them.
Video shows cops ram robbery suspect fleeing from Mall of Georgia after armed jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers shot a suspect who stabbed a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee after attempting to steal jewelry. FOX 5 has obtained new cellphone video of officers performing a pit maneuver on the fleeing suspect’s silver pickup truck. Investigators say the store...
Carrollton woman who gave meth to man who overdosed charged with murder, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A Carrollton woman is facing murder charges in connection to the drug death of a man in April 2021. Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday by authorities from Haralson and Carroll counties on a felony murder charge. The charges stem from a psychiatric call on April 2, 2021. According to Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to a male, Dennis Raines, 33, of Buchanan Georgia, who was fighting air, acting out of control and unsteady on his feet. First responders were able to get him in the ambulance and went to transport him to the Emergency Room. Raines died a short time later and an investigation was opened into his death.
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes
ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
Bystander killed by driver fleeing police, troopers say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a chase through Fulton County ended in a deadly crash and arrest of a suspect. Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County police during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.
Stonecrest man, 19, charged with murder in gun sale gone wrong
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old is in custody, charged in connection to the death of another person in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 30 arrested Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest. Stalling is accused of shooting Tyler Swain at a Place Fontaine residence, causing his death.
Man arrested on terroristic charges after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a three and a half hour standoff, a SWAT standoff in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon ended with a peaceful resolution. Jason Travis Williams was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help...
Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
