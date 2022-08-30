ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Battery suspect being sought by Decatur police

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent battery investigation. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Police say the suspect hit an adult male victim unprovoked and without warning....
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man confronts suspected car thieves

Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carrollton woman who gave meth to man who overdosed charged with murder, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A Carrollton woman is facing murder charges in connection to the drug death of a man in April 2021. Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday by authorities from Haralson and Carroll counties on a felony murder charge. The charges stem from a psychiatric call on April 2, 2021. According to Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to a male, Dennis Raines, 33, of Buchanan Georgia, who was fighting air, acting out of control and unsteady on his feet. First responders were able to get him in the ambulance and went to transport him to the Emergency Room. Raines died a short time later and an investigation was opened into his death.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes

ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander killed by driver fleeing police, troopers say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a chase through Fulton County ended in a deadly crash and arrest of a suspect. Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County police during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stonecrest man, 19, charged with murder in gun sale gone wrong

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old is in custody, charged in connection to the death of another person in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 30 arrested Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest. Stalling is accused of shooting Tyler Swain at a Place Fontaine residence, causing his death.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
COLLEGE PARK, GA

