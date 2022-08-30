ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: The Tams help Rockingham Plaza Jam crowd be young, fooolish and happy

ROCKINGHAM — Legendary R&B group The Tams returned to Cole Plaza for the 19th year Thursday evening for the Plaza Jam summer concert series. Backing band 14-K Gold opened the show with Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” and performed renditions of several other hits including “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Soul Man” before beckoning the crowd to stand for the entrance of “The Mighty, Mighty Tams.”
ROCKINGHAM, NC
ourstate.com

8 Fall Festivals & Winter Festivities in Scotland County

For Bill Caudill, there’s something magical about seeing dozens of pipe bands dressed in traditional Scottish kilts with their colorful tartans. Each fall, they perform at the annual Scotland County Highland Games, and each fall, the music moves him. It’s not just a nod to his cultural roots — it’s also a spectacular show.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Edward J. Balzer

ROCKINGHAM — Edward J. Balzer, 81, of Rockingham passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at his home. He was born March 19, 1941 in Dunkirk, New York, a son of the late Murphy and Agnes Catherine Lawrence Balzer. Mr. Balzer retired from the City of Dunkirk, New York, as...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Cruisin' the Park Car Show Benefits Aberdeen Library

Bigger and more exciting than before, the third annual Cruisin’ the Park car show presented by the Friends of Aberdeen Library, and chaired by Jewel and Robbie Monroe, will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Aberdeen Lake Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for participants, and opens to the...
ABERDEEN, NC
Rockingham, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

West End Couple Win Powerball Prize

Screams of joy reverberated through a West End couple’s home after they learned they had won a large prize playing the Powerball. According to a news release, Edward Gosselin Jr. was sifting through his morning emails when he saw a notification from the N.C. Education Lottery. The $3 ticket he had bought online for the July 18 drawing matched four of the night’s five winning numbers, along with the coveted Powerball number.
WEST END, NC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Join The Pilot Club of Laurinburg's yard sale this Saturday

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg will have a Yard Sale on Saturday, September 3 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Atkinson Street. Proceeds will go toward Pilot projects such as scholarships, Bike Helmet safety for children, Brainminders, Adopt-a-Classroom, and Project Lifesaver. Pictured are Pilots, Amy Inniss, Betty Barrett, and Linda Troutman.
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Toyota's plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
MAXTON, NC
richmondobserver

A True Blessing: Sanford mom remembers daughter's NICU journey at FirstHealth

PINEHURST — Social media sites have been flooded with back-to-school photos in recent days. Some of them show big smiles and a remarkable amount of growth from one year to the next, and many involve proud parents sharing the next milestone for their children. And, of course, they are a good reminder that first-day-of-school fashion choices are always changing.
SANFORD, NC

