Screams of joy reverberated through a West End couple’s home after they learned they had won a large prize playing the Powerball. According to a news release, Edward Gosselin Jr. was sifting through his morning emails when he saw a notification from the N.C. Education Lottery. The $3 ticket he had bought online for the July 18 drawing matched four of the night’s five winning numbers, along with the coveted Powerball number.

WEST END, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO