PHOTOS: The Tams help Rockingham Plaza Jam crowd be young, fooolish and happy
ROCKINGHAM — Legendary R&B group The Tams returned to Cole Plaza for the 19th year Thursday evening for the Plaza Jam summer concert series. Backing band 14-K Gold opened the show with Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” and performed renditions of several other hits including “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Soul Man” before beckoning the crowd to stand for the entrance of “The Mighty, Mighty Tams.”
ourstate.com
8 Fall Festivals & Winter Festivities in Scotland County
For Bill Caudill, there’s something magical about seeing dozens of pipe bands dressed in traditional Scottish kilts with their colorful tartans. Each fall, they perform at the annual Scotland County Highland Games, and each fall, the music moves him. It’s not just a nod to his cultural roots — it’s also a spectacular show.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Edward J. Balzer
ROCKINGHAM — Edward J. Balzer, 81, of Rockingham passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at his home. He was born March 19, 1941 in Dunkirk, New York, a son of the late Murphy and Agnes Catherine Lawrence Balzer. Mr. Balzer retired from the City of Dunkirk, New York, as...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Cruisin’ the Park Car Show Benefits Aberdeen Library
Bigger and more exciting than before, the third annual Cruisin’ the Park car show presented by the Friends of Aberdeen Library, and chaired by Jewel and Robbie Monroe, will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Aberdeen Lake Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for participants, and opens to the...
Former Anson resident writes leadership book
WADESBORO — In “Wild Approach Leadership: Ideas on Leadership From a Wild Life,” author David Viker details lessons learned and mistakes made from his life experience in government wildlife management, youth sports coaching, and parenthood. Viker is a former Anson County resident who penned the “Pee Dee...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
West End Couple Win Powerball Prize
Screams of joy reverberated through a West End couple’s home after they learned they had won a large prize playing the Powerball. According to a news release, Edward Gosselin Jr. was sifting through his morning emails when he saw a notification from the N.C. Education Lottery. The $3 ticket he had bought online for the July 18 drawing matched four of the night’s five winning numbers, along with the coveted Powerball number.
The Laurinburg Exchange
Join The Pilot Club of Laurinburg’s yard sale this Saturday
The Pilot Club of Laurinburg will have a Yard Sale on Saturday, September 3 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Atkinson Street. Proceeds will go toward Pilot projects such as scholarships, Bike Helmet safety for children, Brainminders, Adopt-a-Classroom, and Project Lifesaver. Pictured are Pilots, Amy Inniss, Betty Barrett, and Linda Troutman.
County Crime Report: Sept. 2
ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.
Laurinburg, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marlboro County High School football team will have a game with Scotland High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Lancaster, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rock Hill High School football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Richmond County awarded GREAT grant for internet expansion project with Spectrum
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County recently received GREAT news regarding internet access. Internet access will be expanded to nearly 1,500 homes and businesses in the outlying areas, courtesy of a state Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant and Charter-Spectrum. County Manager Bryan Land on Friday announced that $4...
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
Southern Pines police investigating disturbance at mobile home park
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area near the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. Police are investigating a disturbance on Friday night at the mobile home park located at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Authorities said no deputies have been...
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
WBTV
Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
Maxton woman plans to buy dream home with $756K lottery win
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Maxton woman is $756,362 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I can finally get my dream home,” Linda McCain said. “Now I can have something I can call my own.” McCain, 54, said she first checked the numbers […]
richmondobserver
A True Blessing: Sanford mom remembers daughter’s NICU journey at FirstHealth
PINEHURST — Social media sites have been flooded with back-to-school photos in recent days. Some of them show big smiles and a remarkable amount of growth from one year to the next, and many involve proud parents sharing the next milestone for their children. And, of course, they are a good reminder that first-day-of-school fashion choices are always changing.
New video inside school bus shows moment it crashed in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Newly released videos give an inside look the moment a school bus crashed nearly two weeks ago in Chesterfield County. Officials said at least eight children were hurt, but they are all expected to be OK. Channel 9 requested the video through a Freedom of...
Police: NC man killed during argument over Walmart parking spot
Concord, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Thursday after police said he got into an argument with another man over a parking spot at a Walmart in Concord. Anthony Scott Amey was charged with felony hit and run. Investigators said Amey and Leon Phillip Fortner, 55, also from...
