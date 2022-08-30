ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage Boards A24 Comedy ‘Dream Scenario,’ ‘Hereditary’ Director Ari Aster Producing

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago
Hot on the heels from making out with himself in this spring’s ludicrous “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Nicolas Cage is now taking on another comedy role. The iconic actor is set to star in “ Dream Scenario ,” an upcoming A24 comedy produced by “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” director Ari Aster , Variety has confirmed.

Beyond the genre, most details on the film are being kept under wraps. Kristoffer Borgli, whose directorial debut “Sick of Myself” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, wrote the script and will direct. Aster produces with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, while A24 will finance and produce the film. Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone serve as additional producers.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, following Aster’s directorial efforts “Hereditary,” “Midsommar” and the upcoming “Disappointment Blvd.” The latter film, which reportedly will premiere in 2023, features a cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan and Parker Posey.

After “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which saw Cage play himself in a meta comedy about his career, the actor is also starring in the upcoming western film “Butcher’s Crossing,” which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Next year will also see Cage flex his funny bone in “Renfield,” starring as Dracula alongside Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

Aster is represented by WME and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole. Lars Knudsen is represented by WME and Granderson Des Rochers. Cage is repped by WME and Stride Management. Borgli is repped by UTA.

Deadline was first to report the news.

