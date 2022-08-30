Read full article on original website
Food truck park in Lafayette set to open in 2023
A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown
One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
Planet Fitness Moving From Northgate Mall to North Lafayette Shopping Center
The Planet Fitness located in Lafayette's Northgate Mall will soon leave that location for a new one on the north side of town.
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
kadn.com
Chatting With Chubby Carrier: Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival and the Cajun Waltz with Moriah Hargrave
Grammy Award Winning Zydeco Artist, Chubby Carrier, and Zydeco Dance Instructor, Moriah Hargrave, joined News15 at Noon for the first Thursday of the month to talk and dance Zydeco. The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival. September 3, 2022. Yambilee Festival Grounds. 1939 W Landry Street. Opelousas, LA 70570.
Lafayette Mansion for Sale Listed at $2.6 Million [Pictures]
Lafayette and Acadiana have some pretty incredible homes and, one of them has just recently hit the market for a whopping $2.6 million.
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores.
Business owner concerned about rat-infested properties in Lafayette [VIDEO]
In Lafayette, a business owner is asking for something to be done about abandoned houses infested with rats next door to his business.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday
After a two-year break due to COVID, the Original Southwest Louisiana Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday. Festival executive director Lena Charles says Zydeco gained popularity with poor farm workers as a way to boost their spirits after a long day in the fields. She says it has the same effect today.
New Iberia demolishing dilapidated homes in an effort to clean the city
The city of New Iberia is taking action in cleaning the community by tearing down rundown homes in the area.
kadn.com
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana Need 30 Men to Mentor Youth in the Community
Amanda Gary, Enrollment & Match Specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about their September campaign, 30 Guys in 30 Days. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is aiming to recruit 30 Guys in 30 Days, during the month of September, to meet the overwhelming need for male volunteers caused by the pandemic. A few hours, twice a month, is all it takes to make a lasting impact in a young life, and your own. Visit www.acadianabigs.com and help us Erase the Wait!
theadvocate.com
Local vendors offering boudin, hand pies at Cajun Field this season; see new menu
Just like the 2022 version of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, the concession lineup will include some new players when the Ragin’ Cajuns play their opening game Saturday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana University. Pat Mould, in charge of retail food and beverage operations and...
KLFY.com
Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
Missing Louisiana woman with dementia found safe
Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for Gloria B. Frazier, 79.
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lafayette Giving Away 250 Bundlets on Thu, Sept 1
One of our favorite places to enjoy a delicious bundt cake is set to celebrate its 25th birthday tomorrow.
kadn.com
Festival Acadian Et Creole Legacy Series Back Tonight at the Feed & Seed
Pat Mould, VP Programming and Development of Festival Acadian Et Creole, joined News15 at Noon to share about tonight's Legacy Series Discussion. Feed & Seed Lafayette,106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501.
kadn.com
Sunny Skies Yield to Friday Afternoon Rain Chances
For a lot of us across Acadiana, it's been a hot and sunny day. However, a few thunderstorms fired up along the coast this afternoon. Those storms stayed well to the south of Lafayette and drifted into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico this evening.
Fire consumes family of nine’s home in Welsh [VIDEO]
An electrical malfunction caused a fire in the home of Kristi and Terrence Guillory where their family of nine lived.
