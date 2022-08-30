COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity has returned along with increased rain and storm chances. SATURDAY: Happy College GameDay! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through today. Temperatures will peak through the upper 80s to low 90s with higher dew points making the air feel a bit sticky. If you’re planning to tailgate, it’s not a bad idea to bring a poncho/raincoat as scattered shower and storm chances are in the forecast. Not everyone will intercept rain but some will!

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO