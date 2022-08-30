Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Students prepare to cheer their team on for the first game of the year
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Grab your jersey and your clear bag. College football starts tomorrow and people at Mississippi State University are already reserving their tailgating spots. Kick-off is still a day away, but Bulldog spirit is already on display all around the MSU campus. Some freshmen were there...
wcbi.com
Rain Chances Return in Time for College Football
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity and rain chances return just in time for Labor Day Weekend and SEC football…. TONIGHT: A couple of isolated showers will develop along the MS/AL state line this evening, but will dissipate shortly after sunset. Overall, it looks like nice weather for high school football! Low near 71°. Cloud cover will start to increase overnight ahead of tomorrow’s rain chances.
wcbi.com
Starkville residents clean up the town before first home football game
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 580 volunteers were out sprucing up Starkville. It was all part of this year’s “Get Swept Up.”. Volunteers go along in teams and work to pick up trash, and prune some of the bushes in some of the busiest areas of town.
wcbi.com
College GameDay Forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity has returned along with increased rain and storm chances. SATURDAY: Happy College GameDay! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through today. Temperatures will peak through the upper 80s to low 90s with higher dew points making the air feel a bit sticky. If you’re planning to tailgate, it’s not a bad idea to bring a poncho/raincoat as scattered shower and storm chances are in the forecast. Not everyone will intercept rain but some will!
wcbi.com
HBCU Sports – SWAC Schedule
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
wcbi.com
80s on tap off the back of numerous rain chances
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Plenty of rain chances next week bring the welcome addition of highs in the lower 80s. FRIDAY: Highs top out in the low 90s during the afternoon while lows hit the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms are a possibility during the daytime. SATURDAY: Many eyeballs...
wcbi.com
More rain keeps us on our toes
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Rain chances persisting all the way through next Wednesday bring plenty of opportunity to add additional healthy rain totals while also bringing lows into the mid 80s. FRIDAY: The afternoon high tops out around 90 as the chance for a few scattered showers and storms lingers...
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
wcbi.com
Teacher of the Month
wcbi.com
Mississippi Economic Council discussing state’s future
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Economic Council is talking about the state’s future and the need to keep workers here. The agency’s annual summer tour, Securing Mississippi’s Future, rolled into Columbus Wednesday. MEC gives findings from 51 focus-group style meetings that occurred throughout the state,...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours. Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block...
wcbi.com
A long time book store is adding new inventory but taking one item out
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Campus Book Mart in Starkville had a grand re-opening on Friday, September 2, 2022; but there’s one thing missing from the book mart inventory, books. “We’ve noticed through the industry you know internet has kind of taken over the world and so we’ve been seeing a...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Sheriff’s Association collecting water for Jackson residents
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement across the state is taking their protect and serve motto up a notch. The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking sheriffs in the state to collect water for Jackson residents. Now, many agencies like the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are making room...
wcbi.com
Miss Mississippi warns students about the dangers of smoking and vaping
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Miss Mississippi is preparing school children for the “Tar Wars”, a term used to describe a tobacco and vaping prevention program. Emmie Perkins visited Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary Thursday morning to warn students about the dangers of smoking. Perkins has 20 schools on her list to visit on behalf of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.
wcbi.com
Macon woman killed in head-on collision in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is killed in a head-on collision in Noxubee County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, between Shuqualak and Preston, Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Antris Hood was driving north and collided with a truck driven by 59-year-old Mark...
wcbi.com
Preparing families in Oktibbeha County for disasters
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When disaster strikes, having a plan in place can help you and your family stay safe. During National Preparedness Month, an organization in Oktibbeha County is helping families prepare for any emergency. Have a plan. That’s the plea from the staff and volunteers at...
wcbi.com
Mississippi sheriff’s offices receive thousands of donated water bottles to send to Jackson as water crisis continues
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Water donations for Jackson are pouring into sheriff’s offices across the state after a call to action by Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association. “The Vardaman Fire Department, Mounce Supermarket (are assisting), TNT in Bruce gave a pallet,...
wcbi.com
A Tuesday night shooting leaves one Clay County man and another injured
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting. One is dead, one is seriously injured, and police say the third family member was the shooter. It’s difficult enough when a family member is the victim of a...
