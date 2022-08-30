ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pretty brown eyes
3d ago

The reason most have left this area,is because of the theft and the on going violence. Winn Dixie didn't count ,that was a corporate decision to close Winn Dixie in Louisiana period. Most of the stores are in a high crime area. The sad thing about this, is the good has to suffer for the bad. The younger generation has taken over ,with so much shooting, people are scared to go check their mailboxes. The Northside use to be a nice and safe place to live,long time ago. Times has changed and people and businesses are leaving. The question is ,can you blame them ?

theadvocate.com

One Acadiana buys this Jefferson Street building, will move downtown

One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show. One Acadiana is the main economic development organization...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Desert#Grocery#In The Desert#University Avenue#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Shopper
louisianaradionetwork.com

Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Original Southwest Louisiana Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday. Festival executive director Lena Charles says Zydeco gained popularity with poor farm workers as a way to boost their spirits after a long day in the fields. She says it has the same effect today.
OPELOUSAS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
RAYNE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users

Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana Need 30 Men to Mentor Youth in the Community

Amanda Gary, Enrollment & Match Specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about their September campaign, 30 Guys in 30 Days. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is aiming to recruit 30 Guys in 30 Days, during the month of September, to meet the overwhelming need for male volunteers caused by the pandemic. A few hours, twice a month, is all it takes to make a lasting impact in a young life, and your own. Visit www.acadianabigs.com and help us Erase the Wait!
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Sunny Skies Yield to Friday Afternoon Rain Chances

For a lot of us across Acadiana, it's been a hot and sunny day. However, a few thunderstorms fired up along the coast this afternoon. Those storms stayed well to the south of Lafayette and drifted into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico this evening.
LAFAYETTE, LA

