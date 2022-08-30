ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Tram the Town: a new way to fall in love with the city

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For history lovers, there's a new way to connect to the heart of the Historic Downtown Mobile- a traveling tour! But it's not by bus or car, it's a more unconventional mode of transportation: tram. Scott Tindle is the same person who brought the Duck...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile's Labor Day parade returns for first time since 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: For many people, Labor Day is a day where we celebrate the end of summer, take advantage of good Labor Day sales, and have a fun day at the beach. But the true meaning of Labor Day is to honor the American laborers that contribute to our society. Today Mobilians celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Downtown Mobile, honoring those that keep our world turning and people said it was a great morale boost for the community.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Daphne using $2 lodging fee to improve tourism, quality of life

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne, one of Baldwin County's fastest growing cities, is looking to boost its tourism using a new lodging fee on individual room rentals. I-10 travelers either visiting the Eastern Shore, or stopping off for the night, will soon help fund some of the biggest projects in the city of Daphne.
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Health
State
Tennessee State
Mobile, AL
Health
City
Mobile, AL
WPMI

2 Project RELO Task Force Tribute events held in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — The Project RELO Task Force Tribute made its way to Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The group is honoring and remembering more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since the 9/11 attacks. WEAR's parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group is partnering with the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Baldwin Co. Sheriff: AL permitless carry law cutting revenue

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama sheriffs are sounding the alarm on the public safety and financial implications of the state's new permitless carry law, which is set to go into effect in January. Many sheriffs oppose the idea and argue the move will not only result in more...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Homeless advocates ask city to address Tillman's Corner homeless population

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In recent weeks, we've reported about complaints of crime and litter associated with one homeless camp off Highway 90 behind Lowe's. The city cleared it out but advocates argue that doesn't address the problem. Elizabeth Chiepalich who runs the Homeless in Mobile ministry told city leaders on Tuesday day rooms for homeless people are a critical need right now.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Keaton
WPMI

Wave transit workers claim management retaliated against them

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wave workers say transit system management wouldn't let them use a bus in this year’s Labor Day parade, which had been customary in years past. Angela Wood says in her 32 years with Wave they've always been given things to throw to the crowd and a bus to ride on to promote the transit system. This year, the union says it had to shell out $400 to rent a bus.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Several local nonprofits seeking donations, volunteers

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Inflation and shortages have affected many in 2022 but created a enormous burden on local non-profit organizations that depend on free assistance. "We are slowly seeing an increase in families needing assistance really a lot to do with inflation, you go to the grocery store, and you see sticker shock."
ELBERTA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Drug Addiction#Xanax#Oxycontin
WPMI

Mobile Police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a release from the Mobile Police Dept., a Mobile police officer is facing domestic violence charges related to an off-duty incident that occurred on Monday, September 5, 2022. Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail in the...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
ALA

Comments / 0

Community Policy