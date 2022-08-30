MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We do just about everything using the internet, from calling a loved one to going to class on zoom... But many Alabamians do not have access to reliable high-speed internet. Especially in rural and underserved areas across our state. But now a major internet provider is stepping up to combat this issue. Comcast is investing $4.4 million dollars throughout the state to deliver high speed internet access. Over $600,000 dollars of that amount will be coming to underserved residents and businesses in mobile county.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO