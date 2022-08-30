Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
California school district asks parents to rent rooms to teachers who can't afford housing
MILPITAS, Cali. (TND) — A school district in California is asking students' parents to house educators due to increased costs for housing near their schools. The Milpitas Unified School District sent out online forms to parents in the district that read:. "Do you have a room for rent? Please...
WPMI
California advances bill that would punish doctors for pushing COVID 'misinformation'
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — A bill seeking to punish health care providers for disseminating "misinformation or disinformation" related to COVID-19 is advancing through the California State Legislature. Assembly Bill 2098 seeks to update the current California Business and Professions Code (BPC) to "designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation...
WPMI
Dozens of Alabamians request business applications for medical cannabis program
With just a few clicks, dozens of Alabamians have now requested applications online to grow, sell, transport, process and test medical cannabis. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission started accepting requests for business applications Thursday morning. "There's a lot of interest in this and in fact it's growing interest right now"...
WPMI
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Mobile County to receive over $600,000 for Comcast high speed internet
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We do just about everything using the internet, from calling a loved one to going to class on zoom... But many Alabamians do not have access to reliable high-speed internet. Especially in rural and underserved areas across our state. But now a major internet provider is stepping up to combat this issue. Comcast is investing $4.4 million dollars throughout the state to deliver high speed internet access. Over $600,000 dollars of that amount will be coming to underserved residents and businesses in mobile county.
WPMI
State troopers on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Labor Day festivities beginning this weekend, many people across the country are starting to celebrate, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding all drivers to celebrate responsibly. State Troopers are going to be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend and they say to expect to see a higher state trooper presence on the roadways.
WPMI
BA 5 booster shot could be available by Labor Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The primary strains of COVID currently targeting people are the BA 4 and BA 5 variants. These two variants have mutated from the original virus. Now health officials are planning on rolling out a new booster targeting the two variants. This new booster has not been tested on humans yet, but a health official we spoke with says before it's released it will be tested on humans.
WPMI
AL tourism booming, nearly half comes from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly half of Alabama's record-breaking tourism revenue is coming from Baldwin County's coast. Alabama’s tourist season came back in full force in 2022 as 8 million visitors spent $7.3 billion in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. This week, Governor Kay Ivey touted just...
Comments / 0