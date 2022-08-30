Read full article on original website
The Living Room Coffeehouse looks to expand its San Diego-Area Footprint
Classic San Diego Café looks to integrate Italian dining in new location
azbigmedia.com
Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego
Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
Harney Sushi Acquired by Owner of Popular Coffee Shop
Classic San Diego sushi joint enjoys new direction
NBC San Diego
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less
Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
delmartimes.net
Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla
A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
Here's where to find the best horchata in California
A new list published by Yelp says that California's best cup of horchata can be found in America's Finest City.
luxury-houses.net
Crescent House, A One of A Kind Architectural Masterpiece Showcases The Pinnacle of Masterful Design and The Ultimate Luxury Living in Encinitas Asks $19.995 Million
Description About This Architectural Home in Encinitas. The Crescent House in Encinitas, a trophy property perched on a promontory with explosive panoramic ocean views boasting an ideal combination of the ultimate luxury living with impeccable paramount location quality is now available for sale. This home located at 532 Neptune Ave, Encinitas, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-325) & Matthew J. Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California, Inc. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Architectural Home in Encinitas.
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego
San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
San Diego County showing way forward in beating back water shortages
SAN DIEGO – More than 30 years ago, if you were to visit San Diego County, you would be struck by the lush green lawns, beautiful gardens, and many folks washing their cars. The county alongside the Pacific Coast appeared to be flush with water. But in all actuality, a major water catastrophe was already in the works.From 1987-1992, California was hit with a megadrought, and San Diego, which was at the end of the fresh water pipeline, was in deep trouble."In that time period, We had only one source of water and that was from the Metropolitan Water District,"...
whereverfamily.com
Kids Free San Diego Returns in October
Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
kusi.com
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
Scorching Heat Wave Continues Saturday with 100-Plus Highs for Much of San Diego
Much of San Diego County will experience 100-plus highs as the scorching Western heat wave continues for a fifth day on Saturday, the National Weather Service advised. An excessive heat warning for all of the county remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. “Strong high pressure centered over the...
thestarnews.com
Festival grows along with expenses
Around 7,500 people attended the 14th Annual South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival at Bayfront Park on Aug. 27, with a full day lineup of local musicians, DJs, art vendors, and community resources, all in celebration of South Bay’s LGBTQ+ community and allies. Under the umbrella of the...
worldatlas.com
10 Best West Coast Beach Towns
The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California
What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
A Delight of France Bakery Secures New Space to Relocate
Escondido Restaurant Setting the Scene for a Parisian Bakery Experience
Coast News
Meet Joseph Ramaglia of Broad Street Dough Co.
ENCINITAS – Take a stroll around The Lumberyard at 8:30 a.m. on the 4th Friday morning of every month and you will likely run into a lively group of professionals enjoying deliciously unique doughnuts and coffee at Broad Street Dough Co. For Joseph Ramaglia, the owner, hosting the monthly “Coffee Connections” for the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce just makes a lot of sense.
KPBS
Chula Vista park closed, clearing encampment and forcing homeless out
Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed after bulldozers cleared a homeless encampment on Wednesday morning. Contractors put up an eight-foot fence around the park while Chula Vista city workers demolished tents and cleared trash left behind. The Chula Vista City Council authorized the temporary closure of Harborside Park...
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
'It wasn't easy': Hundreds evacuated from Border 32 Fire
The Border 32 Fire has forced hundreds of people out of their homes, with many of them having to sleep at an evacuation center overnight Wednesday.
