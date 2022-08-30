SAN DIEGO – More than 30 years ago, if you were to visit San Diego County, you would be struck by the lush green lawns, beautiful gardens, and many folks washing their cars. The county alongside the Pacific Coast appeared to be flush with water. But in all actuality, a major water catastrophe was already in the works.From 1987-1992, California was hit with a megadrought, and San Diego, which was at the end of the fresh water pipeline, was in deep trouble."In that time period, We had only one source of water and that was from the Metropolitan Water District,"...

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO