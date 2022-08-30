ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

azbigmedia.com

Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego

Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
NBC San Diego

Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less

Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
delmartimes.net

Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla

A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
luxury-houses.net

Crescent House, A One of A Kind Architectural Masterpiece Showcases The Pinnacle of Masterful Design and The Ultimate Luxury Living in Encinitas Asks $19.995 Million

Description About This Architectural Home in Encinitas. The Crescent House in Encinitas, a trophy property perched on a promontory with explosive panoramic ocean views boasting an ideal combination of the ultimate luxury living with impeccable paramount location quality is now available for sale. This home located at 532 Neptune Ave, Encinitas, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-325) & Matthew J. Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California, Inc. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Architectural Home in Encinitas.
ENCINITAS, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego

San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
CBS San Francisco

San Diego County showing way forward in beating back water shortages

SAN DIEGO – More than 30 years ago, if you were to visit San Diego County, you would be struck by the lush green lawns, beautiful gardens, and many folks washing their cars. The county alongside the Pacific Coast appeared to be flush with water. But in all actuality, a major water catastrophe was already in the works.From 1987-1992, California was hit with a megadrought, and San Diego, which was at the end of the fresh water pipeline, was in deep trouble."In that time period, We had only one source of water and that was from the Metropolitan Water District,"...
whereverfamily.com

Kids Free San Diego Returns in October

Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
kusi.com

AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
thestarnews.com

Festival grows along with expenses

Around 7,500 people attended the 14th Annual South Bay Pride Art and Music Festival at Bayfront Park on Aug. 27, with a full day lineup of local musicians, DJs, art vendors, and community resources, all in celebration of South Bay’s LGBTQ+ community and allies. Under the umbrella of the...
worldatlas.com

10 Best West Coast Beach Towns

The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California

What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
Coast News

Meet Joseph Ramaglia of Broad Street Dough Co.

ENCINITAS – Take a stroll around The Lumberyard at 8:30 a.m. on the 4th Friday morning of every month and you will likely run into a lively group of professionals enjoying deliciously unique doughnuts and coffee at Broad Street Dough Co. For Joseph Ramaglia, the owner, hosting the monthly “Coffee Connections” for the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce just makes a lot of sense.
KPBS

Chula Vista park closed, clearing encampment and forcing homeless out

Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed after bulldozers cleared a homeless encampment on Wednesday morning. Contractors put up an eight-foot fence around the park while Chula Vista city workers demolished tents and cleared trash left behind. The Chula Vista City Council authorized the temporary closure of Harborside Park...
