Waco, TX

Women of Distinction Luncheon

By Malley Jones
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Hundreds of people in the community went to the Women of Distinction Luncheon to celebrate six years of Esther’s Closet and learn more about how to empower one another in the community.

Esther’s Closet gives women workforce training opportunities and professional clothes to help them get a job and advance in the workplace.

“Being able to empower women, we do it daily by just kind of seeing their confidence explode as they change their careers and who they are as they try to become that person of their dreams,” Esther’s Closet coordinator Heaven Lee said.

Since 2016, Esther’s Closet has served over 700 clients and provided over 2,300 professional outfits.

“When you look good, you feel good,” CenTex Hispanic Chamber President and CEO Andrea Kosar said. “Esther’s Closet is all about empowering women, especially in going into their job interviews.”

Panelists included former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek, Joanna Gaines, and Baylor professor Dr. Mia Moody-Ramirez.

“We’re reaching out and grabbing other women and saying you matter, you are enough, let’s go,” Joanna Gaines said.

Dr. Moody-Ramirez says confidence and having a strong support system are key.

“Esther’s closet, I could have benefited from that,” Moody-Ramirez said. “Because you only have one time to make a first impression, and attire is not everything, but it is important.

One of Lee’s goals is to reach more ladies who need the services Esther’s Closet provides. Also, expanding.

“It has the complete boutique set up, but we’re currently running out of space,” Lee said. “We’re pretty small.”

If you would like to give to Esther’s Closet, click here .

