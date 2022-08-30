Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Rain chances return to the area for the holiday weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve enjoyed a couple of dry days, but rain chances will sneak back into our forecast starting Friday. Your morning will be rain-free, but Friday afternoon & evening will bring a chance for spotty showers & storms. It’ll be far from a wash-out, and most of the high school football games should be fine. Highs will hover around 90 degrees.
WTOK-TV
It is Football Friday, but we could dodge rain showers as we approach kickoff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! It is Football Friday. We do have isolated thunderstorms moving into the area as we near 2pm today. Everybody will not see rain, but you all want to pack that umbrella just in case. Heavy downpours are expected, but rain will be fizzling out by the start of kickoff.
WTOK-TV
Hurricane Danielle: The 1st named hurricane of the 2022 season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Danielle formed in the Northern Atlantic on Friday morning. It was upgraded from a tropical tropical, and at that time it was moving at 3 mph eastward with max winds of 70 mph. Since then, it has been strengthening. It is now the first named hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane Danielle is moving west at about 1 mph. Winds speeds are expected to increase to 100 mph heading into Sunday, but the hurricane will weakening early next week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Feeding the Gulf Coast serves Choctaw County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Feeding the Gulf Coast is an organization that partners with United Way. Their mission is to nourish our community and help establish stronger, healthier families. According to Feeding the Gulf Coast, 1 in 6 people along the Central Gulf Coast needs food assistance. As part of...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate recap: West Lauderdale outlasts Neshoba Central
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Neshoba Central Rockets 35-16 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The first quarter was action packed as West Lauderdale fumbled on the hand off and the Rockets were able to immediately land on the red zone. A couple of plays later, Elijah Ruffin, who picked up the fumble, was able to score as Neshoba Central took an early 7-0 lead.
Missing and endangered alert issued for 48-year-old man who disappeared 4 days ago in west Alabama
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered alert for a 48-year-old man who disappeared Sunday in west Alabama. Thomas Taylor, who has a condition that may impair his judgment, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday near South Strawberry Street in Demopolis, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
WTOK-TV
ALDI opens its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday. Shoppers were flocking to the store, with a quarter in one hand and a bag in another. Management called the day a success. Tons of people checked out the new store which is Meridian Crossroads’ first grocery store.
WTOK-TV
Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
Demopolis Times
New Leadership Marengo class begins in September
The Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the 29th year of Leadership Marengo in September, and is seeking nominations and sponsorships for its newest class. The mission of Leadership Marengo is to identify, educate and train potential leaders as well as current leaders in Marengo County. The sessions develop leaders through a network and interchange of ideas and a deeper understanding of economic, political and social conditions to achieve cohesion, solidarity, and success within the county.
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
Alligator Captured at Popeyes Restaurant Drive-Thru
We've seen alligators in the most random of places. This gator found himself to be a bit hungry...so it made its way to a Popeyes drive-thru.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
WTOK-TV
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to MORA
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run and Festival raised over $93,000 this year, and $25,000 of it went to an organization that means a lot to the Carruth family. The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency received the generous donation in honor of Allie Carruth. The Carruth family chose to give this money to MORA for a very simple reason, to inform the public why it is important to donate organs and tissue. The September 2 check presentation took place at a special place for the Carruth family. Leslie Carruth wanted to share this moment with the people who made this donation possible.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
WTOK-TV
Local high school band receives instrument donations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”. Were just a few of the words that the southeast Lauderdale high school band director had as three shiny new instruments made their way through the band hall doors. Damon Barnes believes that this is a huge leap for the band program and is extremely grateful for the Gibson family and their donation.
WTOK-TV
EMCC blows out Co-Lin in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sixth-ranked EMCC Lions made a statement in their season opener in Scooba on Thursday, beating Coahoma-Lincoln Community College 38-0. The Lions went into the half up just 3-0, that field goal was set up by a forced fumble Dayvonyal Lofton. But, EMCC came out of...
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
Demopolis, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Selma High School football team will have a game with Demopolis High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
