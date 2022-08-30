ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

1450wlaf.com

One person airlifted after Sunday morning house fire

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Heavy black smoke was coming out of a home just off Eagle Bluff Road when First Responders arrived on the scene at 7:28am, according to officials with Central Dispatch. An elderly male was first brought out of the home on Hope Weir Lane. Soon after,...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

House fire blazes in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 104 Norton Road. As of 6:00 p.m., no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Three people killed in pickup collision in Monroe County

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Three people died in a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday night. State troopers say the driver of a Ford F-150 crossed the center line on new Highway 68 and hit the driver’s side of another pickup. The Ford then hit several trees and...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident

Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
QUEBECK, TN
WDEF

Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

A 17 Year-Old Girl is Found Dead in Campbell County

A 17-year-old girl is found dead in Caryville. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found on Tennessee Street yesterday after being reported missing. WVLT reporting the girl was found in a family member’s home. A relative says he saw the girl just after midnight and said she seemed fine.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Meigs County man charged with raping child

DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
tnledger.com

Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination

Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WJHL

TBI: Skeletal remains of girl found in East TN in 1985 identified

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that DNA analyses connected the skeletal remains of a girl that were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County to a teenager reported missing out of Indiana in 1978. The April 3, 1985, discovery of skeletal remains followed about seven years after […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

