1450wlaf.com
One person airlifted after Sunday morning house fire
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Heavy black smoke was coming out of a home just off Eagle Bluff Road when First Responders arrived on the scene at 7:28am, according to officials with Central Dispatch. An elderly male was first brought out of the home on Hope Weir Lane. Soon after,...
wvlt.tv
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 104 Norton Road. As of 6:00 p.m., no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Smith County residents concerned bluff repairs could shut down area’s main road
TDOT said repairs are now needed on a bluff on Highway 70, however, officials are working to find a detour so they don't have to shut down the highway to fix the falling rocks.
WDEF
Three people killed in pickup collision in Monroe County
wvlt.tv
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
3 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Monroe County (Monroe County, TN)
crossvillenews1st.com
CRIME STOPPERS TIP LEADS TO ARREST OF CROSSVILLE WOMAN AT MCDONALD’S ON MAIN STREET
On 08/28/2022 City Units were dispatched to McDonald’s on N Main St. regarding a Crime Stoppers tip on a gold Buick SUV in the parking lot with possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the female in the driver seat of the vehicle who was identified as Crystal Simmons (03/22/1985). Ms. Simmons consented to a vehicle search.
newstalk941.com
Three Injured In Monday Highway 111 Accident
Two adults and one minor were injured after a sedan struck the rear of a farm tractor on Highway 111 Monday evening. 31-year-old Jeffrey Usrey of Quebeck and 57-year-old Tammy Brumfield of Sparta sustained injuries riding as passengers in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Samantha Osborn. An eight-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
THP: Three dead after crash in Tellico Plains Wednesday night
WDEF
Viral Road Rage suspect turns himself in
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s Fugitive officers have arrested Michael Harvey who was wanted for a road rage incident that went viral. He turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of Assault, Vandalism and Disorderly Conduct. The confrontation was caught on a home security camera. It...
newstalk987.com
A 17 Year-Old Girl is Found Dead in Campbell County
A 17-year-old girl is found dead in Caryville. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found on Tennessee Street yesterday after being reported missing. WVLT reporting the girl was found in a family member’s home. A relative says he saw the girl just after midnight and said she seemed fine.
Family: Pilot killed in small plane crash near Campbell County Airport
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — A man is dead after a small plane crashed near the Campbell County Airport on Monday. According to the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, a single-engine aircraft crashed around 1:15 p.m. Monday "just outside the airport." The pilot was reportedly the only person onboard. The family...
indherald.com
Flood watch: Forecasters say flooding is possible as rainy holiday weekend continues
A flood watch has been issued for most of the eastern two-thirds of Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region, as a wet-weather pattern continues to take hold across the state. Rain showers and thunderstorms were occurring Sunday morning, and were said by the National Weather Service to be likely...
wvlt.tv
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
WTVCFOX
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Labor Day weekend balloon festival takes flight in Vonore
The nonprofit event is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County.
tnledger.com
Buc-ee’s turns detour into destination
Travel store with loyal following offers preview of changing industry. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, buying snacks for a road trip should always look like an unsupervised 9-year-old was given $100.” Wisdom from the internet. Perhaps nothing more clearly defines the undeniable allure of Buc-ee’s to children of all ages than the staggering number of snacks.
Oak Ridge lab seeks paid volunteers for biometric research
Get paid to be part of the counterterrorism effort at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
TBI: Skeletal remains of girl found in East TN in 1985 identified
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that DNA analyses connected the skeletal remains of a girl that were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County to a teenager reported missing out of Indiana in 1978. The April 3, 1985, discovery of skeletal remains followed about seven years after […]
