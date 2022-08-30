Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
packinsider.com
4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State
4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
Hillside, Dudley game called at halftime due to off-field altercation
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. The players and coaches stayed on...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Duke Vs. UNC On The Trail
Jon Scheyer has put the world on notice that his debut recruiting class was no fluke, with a 2023 haul that is on track to compete for the top group in the country. TJ Power, considered by some services to be a 5* forward, appears to be Scheyer’s primary target to round out the class. And his decision could be coming sooner rather than later, with Power expected to make a decision at some point in September.
Another five-star pops up on Duke recruiting radar
Fountain Valley High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant is now hearing from the Duke basketball recruiters, he told Travis Branham of 247Sports this week. Bryant, who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and boasts roughly 20 offers, also named Arkansas, Kentucky, Notre ...
NC State vs. East Carolina football preview, prediction
Week 1 of the college football schedule is here as No. 13 NC State opens on the road against East Carolina on Saturday. The Wolfpack finished second in the division behind Wake a year ago, but have a shot at making the ACC title game this season. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's ...
Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup
NC A&T and NC Central take center stage at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte this weekend. But first they met Bubba Wallace. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
North Carolina Reportedly Won't Have Star Player vs. Appalachian State
North Carolina's offense will be shorthanded for this Saturday afternoon's clash with Appalachian State. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, North Carolina will be without star wideout Josh Downs. Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the reason Downs won't play this weekend is because he's dealing with a...
‘The family feud’: Aggie-Eagle Classic to take center stage in uptown for Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — On Saturday night, North Carolina’s two largest historically Black universities will hit the gridiron for the 100th time in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic and this year, the rivalry game will be played on Charlotte’s biggest stage. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is taking over uptown with...
WXII 12
Dudley High School home football game suspended due to fights in and around stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School's Friday night home football game against Durham's Hillside High School was suspended at halftime due to fights in and around the stadium. A WXII photojournalist filming the game said an announcement came over the PA system instructing fans to leave. There was also...
packinsider.com
WATCH: NC State’s new 7-footer has a new highlight reel and it’s pretty impressive
I am honestly finding it pretty hard to see a way that NC State’s new 7-footer, Mady Traore, isn’t going to be a big difference maker at some point in his college career. Just watch. Think back at some 7 footers that didn’t have an impact at the...
Ready for ECU return, NC State assistant Ruffin McNeill ‘looking forward to the competition’
McNeill is in the ECU Sports Hall of Fame. “The emotions will be different (Saturday),” he said. “I’ve played on that turf, I coached on that turf. I was 17 when I first played on that thing. That was many moons ago, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Chronicle
Banned fan not found to have directed racial slurs at Duke-BYU volleyball match, BYU police say
Brigham Young University police say that the fan who was banned after Friday’s volleyball match against Duke does not appear to have said a racial slur, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Sophomore Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was the target of a racist...
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles face major test Friday at Northern Guilford
After picking up a pair of solid victories over two good teams in Eastern Randolph and Southern Alamance to open the 2022 season, Eastern Alamance’s varsity football teams faces another considerable test on Friday night, as the Eagles will travel to Greensboro to face longtime former Mid-State Conference rival Northern Guilford.
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
athleticbusiness.com
Man Banned From BYU Doesn't Appear to Have Used Slur
There was the accusation, the outrage, the punishment, the mea culpa among top administrators, and finally (it seemed) the constructive exchange between athletic director and alleged victim. Now come new questions. Did authorities get the wrong guy? Was there a crime after all?. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Brigham...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening
Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
thelocalreporter.press
Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022
Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
