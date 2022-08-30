ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State

4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
Duke Recruiting: Duke Vs. UNC On The Trail

Jon Scheyer has put the world on notice that his debut recruiting class was no fluke, with a 2023 haul that is on track to compete for the top group in the country. TJ Power, considered by some services to be a 5* forward, appears to be Scheyer’s primary target to round out the class. And his decision could be coming sooner rather than later, with Power expected to make a decision at some point in September.
Another five-star pops up on Duke recruiting radar

Fountain Valley High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant is now hearing from the Duke basketball recruiters, he told Travis Branham of 247Sports this week. Bryant, who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and boasts roughly 20 offers, also named Arkansas, Kentucky, Notre ...
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles face major test Friday at Northern Guilford

After picking up a pair of solid victories over two good teams in Eastern Randolph and Southern Alamance to open the 2022 season, Eastern Alamance’s varsity football teams faces another considerable test on Friday night, as the Eagles will travel to Greensboro to face longtime former Mid-State Conference rival Northern Guilford.
Man Banned From BYU Doesn't Appear to Have Used Slur

There was the accusation, the outrage, the punishment, the mea culpa among top administrators, and finally (it seemed) the constructive exchange between athletic director and alleged victim. Now come new questions. Did authorities get the wrong guy? Was there a crime after all?. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Brigham...
Chapel Hill Cook Out Franchise Targeting Sep. 9 Opening

Cook Out fans don’t have much longer to wait before they have their first franchise of the popular chain open within Chapel Hill town limits. The fast food restaurant on 450 South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill is targeting an opening date of late next week, with Regional Manager Claudia Farr telling Chapelboro the goal is to take the first Cook Out tray orders on Friday, September 9.
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022

Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
