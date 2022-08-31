Car crashes into house in Clark County

SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports.

Video from the scene shows caution tape around the side of the house and a truck partially into into it.

Harmony Township Fire Department said that no one was hurt but there is structural damage to the house.

Clark County dispatchers said the crash was being handled by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We reached out to OSHP who said further information about the crash was not available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

