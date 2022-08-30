It's been a while since news broke that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear on a killing spree, would be a thing. Up to this point, most of the reactions have been bemusement or excitement by horror fans and people who just think the idea is absurd. The film has had fans howling when it was first announced, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror. But now that there's a trailer, the first wave of really negative reactions are hitting social media.

