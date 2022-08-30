Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Animator Teases Their Return to the Anime
Dragon Ball Super is back on the big screen, and its return to theaters has reminded fans worldwide why Goku never goes out of style. The show's latest film is a box-office hit, and with its manga taking a short hiatus, all eyes are on the anime's future. After all, it has been years since our favorite Saiyans commanded the small screen, and a recent update from one animator has fans begging for an anime revival.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Preps Next Arc With Huge Hero Roster Changes
One-Punch Man has officially brought the long running Human Monster saga to its end, and the newest chapter of the series is getting ready for the next major arc with some huge shake ups to the Hero Association line up! The Human Monster saga has been the longest running arc in Yusuke Murata's take on ONE's original webcomic series to this point, and that means there needs to be some time spent exploring the immediate aftermath of everything that went down. Following the end of the fight in the previous chapter, some major changes for the future have been set in place.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando might have died in the finale for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, but his legacy has continued throughout the anime adaptation that spawned from creator Hirohiko Araki and the animation studio, David Production. In the latest season, Dio plays a major role in Pucci's mission, the main antagonist featured in Stone Ocean, even though he's been in the grave for years at this point. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to share a unique take on who is considered to be the biggest villain of the Joestar franchise.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Lets Spidey Become a Murderer
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods may be going a bit too far as the wall-crawler can now murder people. Spider-Man is one of the most human characters in the Marvel pantheon of heroes. Although he is often seen as the best of his given his ability to repeatedly save the day and triumph over evil, he's also able to fall victim to human pitfalls such as revenge and make bad choices. However, one of Spider-Man's rules, one that's rarely broken, is that he won't kill people. That hasn't stopped death from happening as a result of him, but generally, Spider-Man isn't going around intentionally stabbing people, crushing skulls, or doing other murderous acts.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
New Silent Hill Reveal May Happen Sooner Rather Than Later
The next Silent Hill may be revealed in the near future if new rumors are accurate. Silent Hill is one of the most iconic horror franchises out there, but it has been AWOL for quite some time. The last proper game in the franchise was Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012, a game that received a mixed reception from critics and was yet another entry that failed to impress fans after the earlier titles in the series. Konami looked to shake up the series with Silent Hills, a much more terrifying game from Hideo Kojima that made its mark on the world with its playable demo, PT. Unfortunately, the game was canceled following turmoil between Kojima and Konami and the series has yet to return.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh Fans Shocked by Horror Movie Turn
It's been a while since news broke that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear on a killing spree, would be a thing. Up to this point, most of the reactions have been bemusement or excitement by horror fans and people who just think the idea is absurd. The film has had fans howling when it was first announced, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror. But now that there's a trailer, the first wave of really negative reactions are hitting social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Removes Controversial Backstory From Spelljammer Race
Wizards of the Coast has quietly excised several paragraphs from Spelljammer: Adventures in Space that provided the Hadozee with a controversial backstory. At some point yesterday, Wizards of the Coast removed two paragraphs from the digital version of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space on D&D Beyond. Additionally, a paragraph describing the Hadozee's "Glide" ability was also changed, removing one of their aerial manuevers. As of press time, Dungeons & Dragons has not formally commented on these changes, nor has the changes been made on third-party websites such as Roll20. ComicBook.com has reached out to Wizards of the Coast for comment.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
ComicBook
Z-Man Games Reveals Dueling Deck-Building Game Challengers
Z-Man Games and 1 More Time Games have pulled the curtain back on their next project, and it's a fast-paced card dueling deck-building game titled Challengers. Challengers combines the approachability and fun of card duels with the tactical mechanics of a deck builder, and will include over 70 unique characters to build your team with, all with special abilities that can result in potent card combinations as you assemble your deck. Players will participate in duels with other players, drafting character cards and making tough choices as they build their decks in between rounds. After seven rounds the two players with the most trophies and fans will battle to become the one true Champion. Challengers will first be available at SPIEL 22 in Essen, Germany and will launch in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Fans Get Hogwarts Legacy Rewards by Importing House, Wand Early
Harry Potter fans who are looking forward to the new Hogwarts Legacy game got an opportunity this week to go ahead and start fleshing out their profile in the game to a degree. In doing so, players also can earn some easy rewards that'll be usable once the game actually releases. This early feature for Hogwarts Legacy follows a trailer released recently during Gamescom as well as the unveiling of the game's Collector's Edition.
ComicBook
Smallville Creators Reveal WB Execs Wanted to Make Controversial Change for Superman's Parents
When Jonathan Kent was depicted as less-than-perfect in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, DC fans lost their minds, giving one of the first clear indications that the movie was going to be a controversial take on the Superman mythology. Years before that, though, Smallville could have presented Jon and Martha Kent as a lot less likable, if Warner Bros. TV had their way. In the latest episode of Talkville, a Smallville rewatch podcast hosted by series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, executive producers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough appeared, and shared some behind-the-scenes tales from the early days of the series.
ComicBook
New Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch Competitor Leaks Ahead of Reveal
With the Steam Deck dominating Valve's list of top-sellers and the Nintendo Switch now having one handheld competitor at this point, another company is looking to debut a third on-the-go rival. Logitech announced recently this month its intentions to come out with a "cloud gaming handheld," but before Logitech and its partner, Tencent, could officially reveal the device, it seems to have already leaked. Images supposedly showing off this handheld unit surfaced online this week and were taken down shortly afterwards, but not before those same images were reshared elsewhere for more to see.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Shares Good News for Assassin's Creed Fans
Ubisoft has some good news for those who are still playing some of their older, but most classic games, particularly Assassin's Creed lovers. One of the downsides of modern gaming is that almost all games have some kind of online functionality. Some of it is just leaderboards, some of it is a special mechanic, but some have online modes. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was a major push for some of the biggest franchises to implement multiplayer modes. This is how we ended up with single player games like Assassin's Creed getting PVP modes with unique progression systems and whatnot. Still, Assassin's Creed found a unique angle and tried its best to make it work, creating some fans along the way.
Comments / 0