ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD Seeks Public's Help to Find Hit-And-Run Driver in Injury Crash

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSAlJ_0hbj3v2100
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for badly injuring a man after he was knocked unconscious from falling off a scooter in Boyle Heights.

Luis Lopez was injured at about 9 p.m. Saturday at Fickett and Boulder streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"Lopez was operating an electrical scooter ... when he lost his balance, fell onto the street, and was knocked unconscious," police said in a statement.

"A white ford Econoline van ... ran over Luis Lopez and dragged him approximately 25 feet before he was dislodged," police said.

No description was available of the motorist, who kept going. Lopez was hospitalized with "severe injuries" and was expected to survive, police said.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit and run.

Police circulated security video of the crash, and urged anyone with information on the case to call the Detective Juan Campos of the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

Tipsters may also call police at 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run

A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Police officers told Los Angeles man was unarmed moments before they shot him, video shows

Newly released body camera video shows that Los Angeles police was told by another officer that a man was not carrying a gun at the time he was shot. The video was released Thursday, more than a month after Jermaine Petit, who is Black, was shot and injured. The Los Angeles Police Department identified the officers who fired as Sgt. Brett Hayhoe and officer Daryl Glover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyle Heights#Police#Traffic Accident
newyorkbeacon.com

‘Something That Could Have Been Prevented’: Widow of Innocent Man Killed in Chase Blasts Los Angeles Police for Lying About Pursuing Suspects In Car Chase That Killed Two Innocent People

The Los Angeles Police Department has admitted to being in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash — after first denying it was part of a police chase. The crash on Aug. 19 killed 35-year-old Janisha Harris, a mother of two, and 38-year-old Jamaree Keyes, a father of five, reports show. The police agency backtracked from initial denials after pressure from the victims’ families to release footage of the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
foxla.com

Second suspect arrested for brazen Rowland Heights parking lot robbery

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy