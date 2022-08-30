LAPD Seeks Public's Help to Find Hit-And-Run Driver in Injury Crash

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for badly injuring a man after he was knocked unconscious from falling off a scooter in Boyle Heights.

Luis Lopez was injured at about 9 p.m. Saturday at Fickett and Boulder streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"Lopez was operating an electrical scooter ... when he lost his balance, fell onto the street, and was knocked unconscious," police said in a statement.

"A white ford Econoline van ... ran over Luis Lopez and dragged him approximately 25 feet before he was dislodged," police said.

No description was available of the motorist, who kept going. Lopez was hospitalized with "severe injuries" and was expected to survive, police said.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit and run.

Police circulated security video of the crash, and urged anyone with information on the case to call the Detective Juan Campos of the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

Tipsters may also call police at 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.