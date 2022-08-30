Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,705 new cases countywide and 82 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,187, county case totals to 3,413,783 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,688, with 498 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Explosive growth of fire in Los Angeles County should be a 'wake-up call' for the days ahead, official says
After a wildfire raging in Los Angeles County swelled to more than 5,200 acres in less than 48 hours, a top fire official warned the explosive growth should be a "wake-up call" to residents.
scvnews.com
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,155, county case totals to 3,408,413 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,525, with 498 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,171 deaths, county case totals to 3,410,937 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,606 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 498. Currently, 764** people are hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,472,000 individuals tested; 24% of people...
L.A. Weekly
New Boosters That Target Omicron Variant Will Be Rolled Out In L.A.
Los Angeles County will administer newly authorized “bivalent boosters” that specifically target the omicron variant, starting Wednesday, September 7. The restructured bivalent (containing two different non-live SARS-CoV-2 strands) produced by both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday and were then recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday afternoon.
smobserved.com
Booster Shots Targeting Omicron to be Available in LA County Next Week
September 1, 2022 - Today, Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, announced that doses of the new booster shot targeting Omicron will be arriving in the county between September 6 and 9. The Federal Drug Agency has given Emergency Use Authorization of the new vaccine that can be given to anyone over age 12 who has not had a Covid vaccine within the past two months.
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
Falling rates of COVID-19 put LA County into CDC's 'low' activity level
Los Angeles County has moved to the "low" COVID-19 activity level by the CDC, thanks to the rate of new cases falling below 200 per 100,000 residents.
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
Bakersfield Channel
4 popular Los Angeles County beaches test high in bacteria
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Four popular Los Angeles County beaches had their water tested for bacteria and the results were far higher than expected. Topanga Beach in Malibu is one of the four beaches where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning visitors not to go into the water. They claim the bacteria levels are higher than what is safe after recent testing. Public health officials say you could get sick.
smobserved.com
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
KTLA.com
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies on how best to respond to them.
Thousands Per Month For Los Angeles County Residents
Many counties are running guaranteed income programs. These initiatives give selected participants a set amount per month for the duration of the pilot scheme. The individuals get chosen at random and are often from low-income households. Here are similar programs in other states.
LA County COVID: 3,200 new cases; glitch affects hospital stats
Los Angeles County reported 3,237 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals appeared to fall again. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that COVID hospitalization figures are in flux due to an issue with the system used by hospitals to report patient numbers to the state. She said the problem has resulted in some questionable fluctuations in the numbers over the past week.
Emergency Alert Tells Entire City of Los Angeles to Evacuate by Mistake
An alert that appeared on television said an "immediate evacuation notice" had been issued for Los Angeles and other areas.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
orangecountytribune.com
Good news in “bad” numbers
Three of four major metrics tracking the state of the coronavirus in Orange County showed reverses in the latest summary. but the numbers remained relatively low by historic standards. In Friday’s report from the county health care agency, the three-day total of confirmed new cases (covering Aug. 30 to Sept....
