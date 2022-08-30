A whale wallet mysteriously moved 5,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD, worth over $100 million at the time of writing, after leaving it untouched for close to nine years. What Happened: The transaction was identified on BitInfoCharts by Colin Wu on Twitter on Aug. 28. Wu noted that there are three other Bitcoin addresses of the same origin that have not yet been moved — two of which have a balance of 5,000 BTC each, while the other has a balance of 6,071 BTC.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO