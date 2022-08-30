Read full article on original website
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Looks on the Positive Side After Losing Series to Mets
L.A. star Freddie Freeman was more focused on the return of pitcher Clayton Kershaw than on the Dodgers' series loss to a potential playoff opponent.
Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer
The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
'He has the highest standard of excellence': Inside Carlos Correa’s efforts to build a winning culture with the Twins
In the same news conference room where he talked about losing the World Series as a Houston Astro 295 days earlier, Carlos Correa talked about not being a Houston Astro anymore. Game 6 had gone to Atlanta, and as the Braves players and their families littered Minute Maid Field with...
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, September 3 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
It is a scorcher in Southern California this Saturday. Both the L.A. Angels and L.A. Dodgers host the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres respectively this evening, with evening temperatures well above their average for early September. Bettors will want to play close attention to a possible rise in the...
MLB Probable Pitchers for Saturday, September 3 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?)
Today is the return of college football Saturdays, but we still have baseball all day long to wager on as well. There's a full slate of games -- starting with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisgo Giants in the afternoon, to the San Diego Padres and L.A. Dodgers to end the night off.
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 3 (New York Remains In Rut vs. Tampa Bay)
The Tampa Bay Rays are just six games away from overtaking the New York Yankees for the top spot in the AL East, and have another great chance to close the gap today. The Rays dominated the Yankees yesterday, winning 9-0. These rivals will run it back today, with Tampa Bay hoping to take control of this series and put pressure on New York in the final month of the season. Can they do it?
Astros Sweep Two-Game Set with Rangers
The Houston Astros posted five runs to the Texas Rangers' three in a short series on the road.
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros (84-47) and Los Angeles Angels (57-74) open a 3-game series Friday. First pitch from Angel Stadium will be at 9:38 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Astros lead 9-4 and have...
