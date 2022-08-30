ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer

The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 3 (New York Remains In Rut vs. Tampa Bay)

The Tampa Bay Rays are just six games away from overtaking the New York Yankees for the top spot in the AL East, and have another great chance to close the gap today. The Rays dominated the Yankees yesterday, winning 9-0. These rivals will run it back today, with Tampa Bay hoping to take control of this series and put pressure on New York in the final month of the season. Can they do it?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy