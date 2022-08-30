Read full article on original website
WITN
Changed ECU program remembers last meeting with NC State as they kick off against the Pack Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s technically game day right now based on hours to kick off. The Pirates host 13th ranked N.C. State Saturday at Noon. It’s officially a sellout crowd. Since the last time they met a lot has changed in Greenville. But the memory is still there.
WITN
ECU fan enthusiasm helps businesses, tickets sold out for Saturday game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tickets are sold out for the ECU versus NC State game tomorrow, meaning just over 50,000 people will be filling the stands at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium. Football fans are filling the streets of Greenville and bringing an energy the city hasn’t seen in years. Today WITN...
WITN
Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days. That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on...
Ready for ECU return, NC State assistant Ruffin McNeill ‘looking forward to the competition’
McNeill is in the ECU Sports Hall of Fame. “The emotions will be different (Saturday),” he said. “I’ve played on that turf, I coached on that turf. I was 17 when I first played on that thing. That was many moons ago, so I’m looking forward to that.”
WITN
New faces hoping to make special moments for ECU’s special teams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU-N.C. State a day closer. ECU lost returner Tyler Snead and punter Jonn Young this year. It left major holes in the Pirates special teams. The next men up solidified on Tuesday with the announcement of the depth chart. “I have gotten faster,” says ECU running...
WITN
Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Week one of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the ECU Pirates prepare to face off against rival NC State on Saturday. Opening weekend has brought large groups of people to Greenville and local businesses are preparing for the expected increase in customers over the next few days.
WITN
Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
packinsider.com
4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State
4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part one
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 3. Chocowinity Southside 33, Robersonville South Creek 8. Washington County 27, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12. West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Freeboot Friday kicks off this evening
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first Freeboot Friday of the year kicks off this evening. Freeboot Fridays happen the day before East Carolina University home games and are considered the unofficial pep rally for the games. Today’s event is ahead of ECU’s home opener against North Carolina State University.
WITN
Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night
WILLIAMSTON (WITN) -Riverside-Martin held off Northside-Beaufort County 40-28 to improve to 3-0 this season. But the night belonged to a former high school football star in Williamston. It was Ricky Lanier night for Riverside. The first African-American scholarship player at the University of North Carolina. He was incredible for then...
WITN
J.H. Rose takes down Northeastern to get back on track
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose hosting Northeastern Thursday and the Rampants came out flying. Opening kickoff it’s Kenderius Geddis big return into the Eagles end. It sets up Will Taylor who calls his own number and scampers over 20 yards to the house 7-0 Rose. Rampants defense great in...
WITN
John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-player football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II playing host to Catholic out of Virginia Beach in 11-player football. Catholic driving but the Saints defender Nick Wojciechowski there for the interception to get the ball back. On the ensuing drive, Rion Roseborough the nice run in the first half. “Thunder” had 123 yards in the game.
WITN
J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
WITN
Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on his birthday
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday night means football, but that wasn’t all that was going on at one game in the east as a member of the U.S. Navy, who graduated from Farmville Central last year, decided to surprise her dad on his birthday, who she hasn’t seen since Christmas.
packinsider.com
WATCH: NC State’s new 7-footer has a new highlight reel and it’s pretty impressive
I am honestly finding it pretty hard to see a way that NC State’s new 7-footer, Mady Traore, isn’t going to be a big difference maker at some point in his college career. Just watch. Think back at some 7 footers that didn’t have an impact at the...
WITN
‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university. The donation, which was made to support the...
WITN
Chef Jeff getting Eastern Carolina ready for tailgate season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina cooking expert joined WITN’s Sunrise news team to share some recipes ahead of tailgating season. Jeffrey Yourdon is a Culinary Arts professor at Lenoir Community College. Yourdon prepared two meals for WITN’s Hannah Jeffries, Lauren Baker, and Jim Howard. He started...
WITN
Rogers makes Public Address Announcer debut at Little League Baseball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Scott Rogers wears many hats. From his work broadcasting the ECU baseball games, to public address announcing, to public relations work for Little League in town, he is almost always around the diamond. It’s how he got the chance to be part of the...
