Greenville, NC

WITN

Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days. That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Greenville, NC
Raleigh, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Raleigh, NC
Greenville, NC
WITN

New faces hoping to make special moments for ECU’s special teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU-N.C. State a day closer. ECU lost returner Tyler Snead and punter Jonn Young this year. It left major holes in the Pirates special teams. The next men up solidified on Tuesday with the announcement of the depth chart. “I have gotten faster,” says ECU running...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
SNOW HILL, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State

4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 3. Chocowinity Southside 33, Robersonville South Creek 8. Washington County 27, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12. West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Freeboot Friday kicks off this evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first Freeboot Friday of the year kicks off this evening. Freeboot Fridays happen the day before East Carolina University home games and are considered the unofficial pep rally for the games. Today’s event is ahead of ECU’s home opener against North Carolina State University.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night

WILLIAMSTON (WITN) -Riverside-Martin held off Northside-Beaufort County 40-28 to improve to 3-0 this season. But the night belonged to a former high school football star in Williamston. It was Ricky Lanier night for Riverside. The first African-American scholarship player at the University of North Carolina. He was incredible for then...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose takes down Northeastern to get back on track

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose hosting Northeastern Thursday and the Rampants came out flying. Opening kickoff it’s Kenderius Geddis big return into the Eagles end. It sets up Will Taylor who calls his own number and scampers over 20 yards to the house 7-0 Rose. Rampants defense great in...
GREENVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WITN

John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-player football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II playing host to Catholic out of Virginia Beach in 11-player football. Catholic driving but the Saints defender Nick Wojciechowski there for the interception to get the ball back. On the ensuing drive, Rion Roseborough the nice run in the first half. “Thunder” had 123 yards in the game.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Chef Jeff getting Eastern Carolina ready for tailgate season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina cooking expert joined WITN’s Sunrise news team to share some recipes ahead of tailgating season. Jeffrey Yourdon is a Culinary Arts professor at Lenoir Community College. Yourdon prepared two meals for WITN’s Hannah Jeffries, Lauren Baker, and Jim Howard. He started...
GREENVILLE, NC

