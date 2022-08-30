ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
news4sanantonio.com

Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
KSAT 12

Police issue alert for missing at-risk teen

SAN ANTONIO – Police have issued an alert for a missing teen who is at risk due to medical conditions. Kathline Lubin, 16, who may also go by the nicknames Kat or Katelyn has been missing since Aug. 31. She was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key near Madison High School.
