Some Texas School Districts Have Kids Sitting on the Floor of School Bus
As a kid who took the bus to school all throughout elementary and middle school. I have a lot of respect for school bus drivers. I was first one on and last one off, so you sort of develop a relationship with the driver when you're the last one on their at the end of the day. Now my school bus back in the day was packed, every seat was accounted for.
Gas rupture closes Potranco Road on Far Westside San Antonio, Officials say
The road was still closed as of 4 p.m., officials say.
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
KSAT 12
Recent crash has TxDOT asking drivers to steer clear of highway HERO crews
SAN ANTONIO – A member of a crew known to help drivers who are in need on our local highways is recovering from injuries he suffered while doing that job. Chris Rose, an operator for the HERO program, was hit by a car August 21 on Loop 410 near Marbach Road as he worked to block off the scene of an earlier crash there.
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 on far West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 40s is dead after a vehicle crash on Loop 1604 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Loop 1604 southbound, near West Military Drive on the city’s far West Side. According to police,...
Mahncke Park residents concerned about church's plan to operate from public school in the neighborhood
In an hour-long YouTube video, the church's pastor says he chose to locate it in the north-of-downtown neighborhood because of its progressive views, which he argues run counter to Jesus' teachings.
KSAT 12
Teacher seen speaking to student in video in ‘unprofessional manner’ fired from Edgewood ISD, district says
SAN ANTONIO – Correction: This story was updated to reflect the teacher spoke in an unprofessional manner, not spanked the student. KSAT regrets the error. The Edgewood Independent School District has fired a teacher who was seen in a video speaking to a student in an “unprofessional manner.”
KSAT 12
San Antonio Fire Department member returns to duty following double lung transplant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department member Albert Pedroza has reported for duty for the first time since undergoing a double lung transplant. The San Antonio Fire Department shared photos of Pedroza on social media showing him recovering from surgery and smiling upon his return Thursday. “We are...
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns residents not to be alarmed by increase in gunfire
Dove hunting season began in some areas of northern Bexar County on Thursday, Sept. 1.
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
news4sanantonio.com
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
KSAT 12
Car traveling on wrong-side of road hits VIA bus head-on, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say the driver of a car that crashed into a VIA Metropolitan bus Wednesday morning was traveling on the wrong side of the road at the time. The compact car hit the bus head-on in the middle of Wurzbach Road, not far from Evers Road, after 5:30 a.m.
KSAT 12
Sabinal ISD ramping up security to protect students, staff this school year
SABINAL – Sabinal ISD is taking lessons learned from the Robb Elementary tragedy and implementing new safety changes for this school year. The Robb Elementary shooting has inspired schools across the state to make serious security changes. Just over 20 miles east of Uvalde in Sabinal, it’s no different.
KSAT 12
Deputies looking for truck driver who left scene of crash that injured one, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pickup truck driver who left the scene of a crash that left one person critically injured. The sheriff’s office shared information about the incident via Facebook on Friday night.
Badly beaten San Antonio boy finally laid to rest
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months ago, 12-year-old Danilo Coles died a tragic death in northwest San Antonio. In an arrest affidavit for an injury to a child case, police say evidence suggests the child was punished to death. Now, 208 days later, the boy is finally being...
KSAT 12
Police issue alert for missing at-risk teen
SAN ANTONIO – Police have issued an alert for a missing teen who is at risk due to medical conditions. Kathline Lubin, 16, who may also go by the nicknames Kat or Katelyn has been missing since Aug. 31. She was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key near Madison High School.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ranked among Top 10 deadliest cities for driving during holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO - A reminder to be extra careful on the road as we near Labor Day weekend. San Antonio ranks among the top ten deadliest cities for driving over the holiday weekend. We come in sixth place. Young people, ages 16 to 25, are the most frequent victims with...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Roach infestation forces closure of South Park Mall food court business
SAN ANTONIO – An infestation of roaches forced the temporary closure of a South Park Mall food court vendor in July. A health inspector suspended Pretzelmaker’s license on July 27 “due to unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation.”. Live roaches were found under sinks, inside the ice...
