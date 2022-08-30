Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
DSU cross country teams make season debut 'Under the Lights' in Sioux Falls
The Dakota State University Trojan women’s and men’s cross country teams make their season debut Friday evening. The Trojans will run in the primetime “Under the Lights” meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. The Augustana Twilight, known as one of the largest races in...
Madison Daily Leader
South Dakota AG clears Sioux Falls officer in June shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that his office had cleared a Sioux Falls police officer for shooting at a fleeing man who had pointed a gun toward the officer. “The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the...
Madison Daily Leader
Highway 81 opening ahead of schedule south of Arlington
SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to reopen the section of US-81 between mile markers 112 and 114 (south of Arlington) on Tuesday. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Animal Shelter: safe returns and new homes
A one-man operation devoted to helping animals in need is located just north of the Madison Recycling Center is the Madison Animal Shelter. The man in charge, 14-year meter reader Russ Klosterman, works to return lost pets to their owners and also gives strays a chance for a better life.
Madison Daily Leader
Road closed
The Lake County Highway Department announced that crews will close 225th St. (CR-20) from 451st Ave. (CR-41) to 452nd Ave. near Madison on Tuesday to replace a culvert. The road should be open by the end of the day.
Madison Daily Leader
Lake County commission to approve provisional budget
Lake County commissioners will approve the provisional budget for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday at a regular meeting in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse in Madison. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. In addition to routine business, the commission will also continue the budget discussion,...
