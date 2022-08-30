ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Winning $1.3 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold In Bucks County

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Bucks County. The Match 6 ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing was sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 7-9-15-30-35-43. The retailer will receive a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
doylestownpa.org

Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair

Mark you calendars and join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival. Featuring 15 food trucks, Crooked Eye Brewery, 20+ crafters, DJ and fun family games. Come on out, kick back and relax at Central Park – Come for lunch, stay for dinner!. When:: Saturday, September 24th.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Bristol Times

16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair is Oct. 15

On Saturday, Oct. 15, via Zoom, the Bucks County Genealogical Society is hosting its 16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair. “comPENNdium: Pennsylvania Records and Research” features lectures by expert speakers. It’s been over 340 years since the colony of Pennsylvania was founded after England’s King Charles II granted...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lowerbuckstimes.com

Polish festival in September

The 56th Annual Polish American Festival at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, located at 654 Ferry Road in Doylestown, takes place during Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from noon to 8 p.m. each day. The Polish American...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Montgomery County included in drought watch across Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on August 31st that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and asks for voluntary water conservation in those counties. This declaration includes Montgomery County. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

