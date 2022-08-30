Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.

