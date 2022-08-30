Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Doylestown Township To See New Whole Foods Market Open, the First One in Bucks County History
The new food store will be the first Whole Foods location in Bucks County.Image via iStock. The first Whole Foods Market in Bucks County will be opening soon, and Doylestown residents are gearing up for the new grocery store. Jeff Werner wrote about the new supermarket for the Newtown, PA Patch.
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
New Halal Guys Restaurant To Open in Newtown Come Mid-September
The Middle Eastern chain will be opening their latest location in Newtown.Image via iStock. A popular Middle Eastern-themed restaurant chain will be opening their latest location in Newtown, their second in Bucks County. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST.
Winning $1.3 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold In Bucks County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Bucks County. The Match 6 ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing was sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 7-9-15-30-35-43. The retailer will receive a...
doylestownpa.org
Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair
Mark you calendars and join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival. Featuring 15 food trucks, Crooked Eye Brewery, 20+ crafters, DJ and fun family games. Come on out, kick back and relax at Central Park – Come for lunch, stay for dinner!. When:: Saturday, September 24th.
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
Don’t miss the annual Duryea Day car show event (at top) Saturday in Boyertown. If you’re in the area during the Labor Day Weekend, you’ll have absolutely no reason to be bored! Celebrate Friday’s arrival at evening parties in Skippack, Phoenixville, and Boyertown. Find bargains Saturday with antiques in Barto, neighborhood treasures in Collegeville, fresh foods in Pottstown, or crafts and comic books (separately) in Kimberton. Then, on Sunday, take a train ride from Boyertown, enjoy music in Spring City, or cruise past fine European cars in downtown Pottstown.
Delco-Themed Mini-Golf Offers All Things Delco Past and Present
Co-owners John McKenzie, left, and Nick Reynolds, right, at Delcoland. Welcome to Delcoland, Delaware County in miniature golf form. You’ll find this unique course behind the former Charlie’s Hamburgers lot in Folsom, now home to a Delco Steaks. The golf course is the brainchild of home-grown entrepreneurs Nick...
16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair is Oct. 15
On Saturday, Oct. 15, via Zoom, the Bucks County Genealogical Society is hosting its 16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair. “comPENNdium: Pennsylvania Records and Research” features lectures by expert speakers. It’s been over 340 years since the colony of Pennsylvania was founded after England’s King Charles II granted...
DelcoLand mini-golf course is 'Disneyland of Delco'
You can go for a cheesesteak and a milkshake and stay for a full lesson on Delco history.
lowerbuckstimes.com
Polish festival in September
The 56th Annual Polish American Festival at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, located at 654 Ferry Road in Doylestown, takes place during Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from noon to 8 p.m. each day. The Polish American...
Pa. places Philadelphia, 3 surrounding counties under drought watch
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has put a drought watch in effect for 36 Pennsylvania counties, including four in the Philadelphia area. They are calling for people to conserve water as they monitor the situation.
morethanthecurve.com
Montgomery County included in drought watch across Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on August 31st that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and asks for voluntary water conservation in those counties. This declaration includes Montgomery County. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and...
Win a Year of Raising Cane’s at Grand Opening in Fairless Hills, PA
This is exciting news. For everyone who's said they wanted a Raising Cane's in the Bucks County area, it's about the open later this month in Fairless Hills. The Grand Opening date has been set for this new-to-the-area fast food place. Save the date. It will be on Tuesday, September 27th, starting at 8am.
Townhouse Project at Turtle Creek Golf Course, Limerick, Steadily Creeps Forward
Like one of its namesake reptiles poking its head out of its shell, the emerging transformation of 15.6 acres of Limerick’s Turtle Creek Golf Course into a site for 90 townhouses is making itself evident. Joe Zlomek, of The Sanatoga Post, updated readers on the progress.
Speck’s Drive-In Makes List of Best Places to Eat Fried Chicken in Philadelphia
Speck’s Drive-In in Collegeville is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area. Speck’s Drive-In, 3969 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area, according to a list published by Philadelphia Magazine. This local...
Bucks County Filmmakers Create Documentary on Philly Power Plants, Looking For Final Kickstarter Donations
The documentary is almost finished, and the filmmakers are asking for further Kickstarter donations. Two filmmakers from the Bucks County area are wrapping up on a passion project documentary, and they are looking for the last donations before the Kickstarter ends, since the campaign is all-or-nothing if they don’t reach the goal.
