Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral
As the daughter of singer-songwriter and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss, many reality TV viewers have watched Riley grow up since she was a child.
RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Addresses Husband Sergio's "Racist Tweets"
Watch: RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives. The past is coming back to bite one of the Real Housewives of Dubai's Househusbands. Caroline Stanbury found herself in the hot seat on behalf of her man, Sergio Carrallo, during part one of the Bravo series' season one reunion on Aug. 31. The interrogation began when host Andy Cohen read a fan-submitted question about an alleged old tweet of Sergio's, which had recently begun making the rounds on social media.
TikToker Outs Former High School Janitor for Asking How Old She Is Now "Creepy" Messages
A TikTok posted by user @bekahgregg12 is going viral after she shared messages from someone who works as a janitor at the former high school she attended. Judging from the messages he sent her, it appears that the man was attempting to initiate a relationship with the woman, but his particular line of questioning is what's getting under the skin of so many social media users who saw their interaction.
Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?
In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
What Does "FFR" Mean on TikTok? It Correlates to Lyrics of a Popular Song
Ah, TikTok. It's a place where feta cheese can be a godly trend one day, and pink-hued dipping sauce can be the source of all evil the next. The short-form app is a land where trendy songs like Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" go viral, and bizarre acronyms find their way into hashtags. Keeping up to date with all the viral madness (do you know what "ate" means on the popular app?) is vital for navigating TikTok, as well as gaining followers.
Netflix Tagger Jobs Sound Simple, but Is the Streamer Actually Hiring?
A solid rule of thumb is that anytime you hear something that's too good to be true, it probably is. Recently, job postings have been circulating on social media for Netflix tagger jobs, which sound like the kind of thing most people would want to spend their time on. Essentially, the job description suggests you watch Netflix all day and help the streamer improve the metadata behind its shows.
TikTok’s Shocked by the "Pettiest” Way This Woman Got Back at a Guy Who Dumped Her
Although it's difficult to quantify grief or trauma, many psychologists have stated that for many people, experiencing a breakup is tantamount to going through the death of a loved one, and there are those who argue that in many cases it can be even worse. In the aftermath of such...
Is Big Chungus Really Going to Be in 'MultiVersus'? Rumors Seem to Suggest He Will
Even among a full selection of crossover platform fighters like Smash and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, MultiVersus stands out among the rest. The free-to-play fighting game features a playable roster of several Warner Bros. characters from popular franchises like DC Comics, Rick and Morty, Looney Tunes, and even Game of Thrones. The dev team at Player First Games promised "as close to 1-to-1 representation as possible" in terms of voice acting and the surrounding culture behind each fighter.
Who Is One Quarter of the Try Guys Eugene Lee Yang Dating? Him and His Partner Are Totally Adorbs
Whether they're dipping their toes into the campy world of drag or literally getting colonics on camera, the Try Guys will do just about anything for our entertainment. Featuring a core group of content creators Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, the Try Guys was originally a group formed for BuzzFeed. Together, for their very first BuzzFeed video in 2014, the gang of bros tried wearing ladies' underwear for the first time.
Louis Tomlinson Stunned Fans With News of His Forthcoming Album
As a former member of the mega-successful One Direction, Louis Tomlinson hit the ground running with his solo music career. Now that he is a solo artist, Louis has been exploring his own personal sonics, and fans are about to get the latest and greatest taste of them in his forthcoming new album.
TikToker Loses Phone While Paving Driveway, Hears It Ringing Underneath the Work He Just Did
Many people would rather lose their wallets over their cell phones. Sure, there's the hassle of canceling your credit cards and then having to go through the rigamarole of having to get your driver's license/ID back. But if you don't drive a car and use your phone for direct payment banking transactions that are linked to your account, then there's a strong argument to be made that you could make do with just a smartphone.
