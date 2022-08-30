ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Opinion | It's vital that our policymakers get the MLGW/TVA issue right | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s likely no surprise to most Memphians that the leadership of Memphis Light Gas and Water is recommending that the city-owned utility continue to get electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. In fact, most critics would argue the fix was in from the start, and MLGW was merely going through the motions – pretending to be objective in considering a possible change.
"This is a win for the City of Memphis" | Agreement reached for One Beale hotel, says mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the City of Memphis has reached an agreement for a new hotel at One Beale downtown. In a news release Thursday morning, Strickland said the city came to an agreement with the Grand Hyatt developers to build the hotel. He said the deal “greatly limits” the risk of financial loss for Memphis, and gets rid of impacts to the city’s bond rating a debt capacity.
Germantown BMA approves resolution regarding MLGW

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — During a specially called meeting Tuesday, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) unanimously approved a resolution in support of the continued supply of electrical power from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers and a fair ratepayer representation on the MLGW Board of Commissioners.
MSCS educator takes Tennessee's top teaching honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Melissa Collins, an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, known for her engaging and innovative STEM initiatives, was named the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the Department of Education's annual Excellence in Education celebration. According to a release, Dr. Collins, a second-grade teacher at...
'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
