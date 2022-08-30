Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UTHSC brings new child care center to the Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new child care center in the Memphis Medical District for the folks at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the surrounding area. The Academy of Future Leaders, located in a newly renovated building at 1026 Madison Avenue, serves the UTHSC campus...
Opinion | It’s vital that our policymakers get the MLGW/TVA issue right | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s likely no surprise to most Memphians that the leadership of Memphis Light Gas and Water is recommending that the city-owned utility continue to get electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. In fact, most critics would argue the fix was in from the start, and MLGW was merely going through the motions – pretending to be objective in considering a possible change.
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
“This is a win for the City of Memphis" | Agreement reached for One Beale hotel, says mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday the City of Memphis has reached an agreement for a new hotel at One Beale downtown. In a news release Thursday morning, Strickland said the city came to an agreement with the Grand Hyatt developers to build the hotel. He said the deal “greatly limits” the risk of financial loss for Memphis, and gets rid of impacts to the city’s bond rating a debt capacity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsbury Elementary Principal writes book on African American schools in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each and every month, we Celebrate Memphis. All August-long, we have been honoring our educators and the great work they do in our community. We caught up with Kingsbury Elementary School principal as he recently released a book called Early African American Schools in Memphis. “I’m...
Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy. Fate rules out coincidence any day. “I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of...
Germantown BMA approves resolution regarding MLGW
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — During a specially called meeting Tuesday, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) unanimously approved a resolution in support of the continued supply of electrical power from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers and a fair ratepayer representation on the MLGW Board of Commissioners.
Stax Music Academy announces Concord Scholarship recipients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stax Music Academy announced the 20 winners of this year's Concord Scholarships. Each recipient will get a full ride to attend Stax Academy with all tuition paid for five years until they graduate with their diploma. Scholarships are awarded based on a student's financial need and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, Mayor Strickland says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says the 2020 census undercounted the city by almost 16,000 residents, leading him to join other big cities in challenging the results of the once-a-decade head count in the U.S. Mayor Jim Strickland says the census missed 15,895 residents, and that...
Greater Memphis Chamber: Tourism industry jobs in Memphis make full recovery to pre-pandemic levels
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greater Memphis set another jobs record in July 2022 as its leisure and hospitality industry made a complete recovery from Covid-19 pandemic job loss, according to the latest report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness (CFEC). Greater Memphis added 3,200 jobs in...
MSCS educator takes Tennessee's top teaching honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Melissa Collins, an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, known for her engaging and innovative STEM initiatives, was named the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the Department of Education's annual Excellence in Education celebration. According to a release, Dr. Collins, a second-grade teacher at...
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gives update on plates and tags following week-long closing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All last week, some in the city of Memphis who are waiting for their tags have asked "where is Wanda?" On Monday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave an update on the progress made after closing clerk offices for a week. Halbert shut down all clerk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$10,000 award available in Raleigh carjacking homicide case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 CrimeStoppers award is available to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Terry Henderson Jr. during an apparent carjacking in Raleigh Friday, August 12. According to CrimeStoppers, Henderson's body was found in the street just before midnight in the...
How Memphians are repping the Tigers for National College Colors Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday was National College Colors Day - a day to rep your school colors and show off your pride. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley found out how Memphians rep the blue and white of the Memphis Tigers. “It’s National College Colors Day. It means rep your...
Memphis drivers could find gas prices at or below $3/gallon headed into Labor Day weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news Mid-South drivers: gas prices continue to fall as we head into the Labor Day weekend with the fall season on the horizon. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Memphis stood at $3.48 Friday. That's down from $3.53 a week ago and $3.87 a month ago.
Rhodes College professor leads free Memphis healthcare clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 700,000 Tennessee residents uninsured in 2020, the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis is aiming to provide care for the people at a high risk for not getting healthcare. A Rhodes College professor is at the heart of this initiative. Peter Hossler, the...
'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
Memphis man buys historic home in the Annesdale Historic District to inspire others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man found more than he bargained for when buying his home. It came with some unexpected history. Homes in the Annesdale Historic District have a long line of history not just of the past, but history in the making. “I believe in economic empowerment,”...
Get A Taste of Memphis at Tiger Lane Thursday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking for a way to celebrate 901 Day Thursday night, you could try A Taste of Memphis. The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development is hosting its annual event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tiger Lane at Liberty Park. It’s free for admission and parking.
Art gallery at Brooks Museum focuses on visual literacy for families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inside Art, is a hands on gallery currently at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art that focuses on visual literacy. It is the only family art gallery of its kind in Tennessee, and includes elements of reading, seeing, exploring, relaxing and other features. A part of...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0