siusalukis.com
Salukis defeat Purdue Fort Wayne on Senior Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University stayed hot on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Senior Day. Purdue Fort Wayne entered the match with a record of 2-1-2, and were coming off of a 1-0 victory over Ball State on Thursday -- where Craig Roberts spent nine seasons as a head coach.
Salukis to host IPFW on Sunday for Senior Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University will honor its seniors on Sunday as the Salukis take on Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Who: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1-2) Time: 1 p.m. Date: Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Where: Lew Hartzog Track and...
Salukis sweep Colonels on final day of Colonel Classic
The Southern Illinois University volleyball team swept Nicholls State in three sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-18) Saturday on the final day of the Colonel Classic. The Salukis have won three of their last four matches and have posted sweeps in all three wins. Southern again hit for a high average in the win, as it posted a .375 hitting percentage. It marks the second-straight match in which SIU has hit .375 or better.
Men's Cross Country Win Redhawks XC Invite
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – The Southern Illinois men's cross country team won the Redhawks XC Invite, hosted by Southeast Missouri State. The women's team finished third overall and went #1 and #2 individually in the first event of the 2022 season. SIU junior Rachel Anderson placed first and teammate Josie Brown finished second in the first race of the season for the Salukis. On the men's side, Ethan Senti placed second in the men's 6000m with teammate Weston Jokerst coming in fourth. The Saluki women's team finished third out of eight teams, with a combined 78 points. Southeast Missouri placed first with 30 points while Missouri Baptist placed second with 77 points. The men's team came in first with 33 points.
Salukis down Lady Jaguars in straight sets
The Southern Illinois University volleyball team used a total team effort to sweep Southern University in three sets (25-14, 25-13, 25-10) Friday to close out day one of the Colonel Classic. The Salukis overwhelmed the Lady Jaguars from all angles in the straight-set win. 13 different Salukis played in the...
