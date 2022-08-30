CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – The Southern Illinois men's cross country team won the Redhawks XC Invite, hosted by Southeast Missouri State. The women's team finished third overall and went #1 and #2 individually in the first event of the 2022 season. SIU junior Rachel Anderson placed first and teammate Josie Brown finished second in the first race of the season for the Salukis. On the men's side, Ethan Senti placed second in the men's 6000m with teammate Weston Jokerst coming in fourth. The Saluki women's team finished third out of eight teams, with a combined 78 points. Southeast Missouri placed first with 30 points while Missouri Baptist placed second with 77 points. The men's team came in first with 33 points.

