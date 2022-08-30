Read full article on original website
Meet the Castaways of Survivor’s Most “Extreme” Season Yet
Survivors, drop your buffs. CBS announced the cast of the hit reality competition's 43rd season Aug. 31, and we've got a sneak peek at 18 castaways who are getting ready to fight it out on the beach. Castaways include everyone from a U.S. paralympic runner to a 19-year-old pet cremator....
Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know
Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Has an Important Message About the Show's Transition to Peacock
Watch: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock. If there's one person Days of Our Lives fans should listen to, it's Deidre Hall. After all, the actress has starred on the NBC soap opera for more than 40 years, and as she put it in a video message Aug. 29, "you can't be a part of something that long and just call it a job."
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
‘General Hospital’ Cast Stunned by Surprise Return of Chloe Lanier as Nelle: “NO WAY”
Port Charles’ favorite antagonist is coming back. After two years, General Hospital is reviving Chloe Lanier’s character, Nelle, who we last saw plunging to her death (or so we thought). The actress will be making her short-term return to the ABC soap opera the week of Sept. 5.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Kyle Has a Panic Attack Following the House Meeting
A house meeting during week eight of 'Big Brother 24' exposed Kyle Capener's racially motivated comments, and it took a toll on his mental health.
‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Calls out Alyssa for Crying About Kyle’s Offensive Plan
Michael Bruner talks about Alyssa Snider's questionable reaction to the Kyle Capener drama on 'Big Brother 24' live feeds.
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Confronts Kyle for His ‘Nice Girl’ Comment and Distrust in Minority Allies
Taylor Hale confronts Kyle Capener after his 'Big Brother 24' scandal to talk about racism.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony
Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Luke Volker is grieving after the loss of his fiancée. Just a few days after actress Charlbi Dean passed away at age 32, Luke shared a heart-wrenching video to Instagram to address her death. "I wanted to just post a...
Abby De La Rosa Reveals Nick Cannon Bought New Home For Her and Their Sons
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa is celebrating the start of something new. In an Instagram Reel posted Sept. 1, the 31-year-old revealed that Nick Cannon, recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion a brand-new home. "Here's to beautiful...
‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle and Alyssa Kiss After Breakup, Fans Are Disappointed
'Big Brother 24' fans react to Alyssa Snider asking for a last kiss with Kyle Capener after dumping him.
Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance
Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
A ‘Big Brother 24’ Fan Theory on the Edit of Kyle’s Eviction Episode
'Big Brother 24' fans think there's a reason Kyle Capener was portrayed differently from Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Shocking Season 3 Trailer Is Here
Watch: RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case. "I'm innocent!" That's what Jen Shah declares in E! News' exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three. Returning Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen will be joined by RHOSLC...
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
Friends and Seinfeld Actor Richard Roat Dead at 89
Hollywood has lost a prolific character actor. Richard Roat, who appeared on several shows such as Friends and Seinfeld, has died. He was 89. According to the actor's obituary, which was published in The Los Angeles Times Aug. 28, he passed away "suddenly" on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif. No other details about his death were disclosed.
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Jax Appreciates Phoebe's Apology a Little Too Much
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This preview is not trash. The Freeform comedy Everything's Trash wraps up its first season on Sept. 7, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. In the clip, podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) apologizes to Jax (June Diane Raphael), her formidable boss, for her unhinged behavior—which may or may not have included some minor theft.
