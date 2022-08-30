ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know

Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rankin
Person
Sophie Skelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Newest Cast#Starz#The Continental Army#Quaker#Hocus Pocus
E! News

Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony

Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
E! News

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance

Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Friends and Seinfeld Actor Richard Roat Dead at 89

Hollywood has lost a prolific character actor. Richard Roat, who appeared on several shows such as Friends and Seinfeld, has died. He was 89. According to the actor's obituary, which was published in The Los Angeles Times Aug. 28, he passed away "suddenly" on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif. No other details about his death were disclosed.
MUSIC
E! News

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Jax Appreciates Phoebe's Apology a Little Too Much

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This preview is not trash. The Freeform comedy Everything's Trash wraps up its first season on Sept. 7, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale. In the clip, podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) apologizes to Jax (June Diane Raphael), her formidable boss, for her unhinged behavior—which may or may not have included some minor theft.
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

208K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy