Denver, CO

How long will Denver see 90-degree heat?

By Jessica Lebel
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Hot temperatures are expected to stay in Denver for at least the next week. Denver usually sees its last 90-degree day by the first week of September but this year, it could be even longer.

The average high temperature in Denver this time of year is 85 degrees. Tuesday’s high temperature hit 93 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to run above average for the next seven days.

The average last 90-degree day for Denver is Sept. 4. In the last three years, Denver saw its last 90-degree temperature of the year past the average date and it’s likely that this year will be similar.

In 2021, the last 90-degree day was Sept. 18. In 2020, Denver saw 90-degree heat up until Sept. 24, and in 2019 the last 90-degree day was Sept. 9.

Temperatures are forecast to stay up in the 90s until at least next Tuesday in Denver.

David Smith
3d ago

winter stays for 3 to 4 months until maybe April, then, it slowly warms up in mid to later may. then the heat slowly progresses and, by June that's when it gets really hot for a couple days and goes down to 80s... then thats when July starts, and record heat starts....

