siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
Madison Daily Leader
DSU cross country teams make season debut 'Under the Lights' in Sioux Falls
The Dakota State University Trojan women’s and men’s cross country teams make their season debut Friday evening. The Trojans will run in the primetime “Under the Lights” meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. The Augustana Twilight, known as one of the largest races in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Catching up with Love Island USA contestant, Sioux Falls native Isaiah Campbell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Peacock Original Love Island USA brought a group of contestants together with an array of challenges ahead of them. Throughout their stay, the islanders were forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers were also able to intervene periodically to determine who gets another shot at love and who left the villa without it. South Dakota has a local connection to the show with contestant Isaiah Campbell featured in the show. We asked him about his experience and what is next for him.
dakotanewsnow.com
44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights came flying out of the gates with an impressive 55-20 win at Brandon Valley last Saturday night. And now comes the big game, Dakota Bowl 44 and it will be at McEneaney Field Saturday night at 7 o’clock. Traditionally the game has been at Howard Wood Field with packed stands on both sides.
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
Madison Daily Leader
Highway 81 opening ahead of schedule south of Arlington
SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to reopen the section of US-81 between mile markers 112 and 114 (south of Arlington) on Tuesday. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date.
Madison Daily Leader
South Dakota AG clears Sioux Falls officer in June shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that his office had cleared a Sioux Falls police officer for shooting at a fleeing man who had pointed a gun toward the officer. “The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the...
Madison Daily Leader
Road closed
The Lake County Highway Department announced that crews will close 225th St. (CR-20) from 451st Ave. (CR-41) to 452nd Ave. near Madison on Tuesday to replace a culvert. The road should be open by the end of the day.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 South Dakota State Fair underway in Huron
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. For some, the fair is an annual tradition, coming back year after year to see old faces. For others, it’s an opportunity to introduce themselves to the rest of the state.
KELOLAND TV
New 12-court tennis complex comes up aces
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Serena Williams’ play at the U.S. Open has been an inspiration to the local tennis community. And it turns out, so has the tournament itself, as a kind of blueprint for a brand-new outdoor tennis venue in central Sioux Falls called the Great Life Cares Foundation Tennis Complex.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ expected to visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an interview on his favorite things, Tariq “The Corn Kid” went viral after expressing his deep love for corn. UPDATE at 2 p.m.: Dakota News Now has just been informed that Tariq and his family are experiencing travel issues. Delays in their flight make it uncertain whether they will be visiting The Corn Palace.
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota State Fair know before you go
HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
sfsimplified.com
How local news in Sioux Falls is changing
Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
Lennox, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vermillion High School football team will have a game with Lennox High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Sports Roundup: Flyers pick up 5th win of season
The Chester Flyers improved to 5-2 overall with a 3-0 victory against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-14. Serena Larson recorded nine kills for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard recorded seven kills. Lily Van Hal added 18...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
