Madison, SD

siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
dakotanewsnow.com

Catching up with Love Island USA contestant, Sioux Falls native Isaiah Campbell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Peacock Original Love Island USA brought a group of contestants together with an array of challenges ahead of them. Throughout their stay, the islanders were forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers were also able to intervene periodically to determine who gets another shot at love and who left the villa without it. South Dakota has a local connection to the show with contestant Isaiah Campbell featured in the show. We asked him about his experience and what is next for him.
dakotanewsnow.com

44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights came flying out of the gates with an impressive 55-20 win at Brandon Valley last Saturday night. And now comes the big game, Dakota Bowl 44 and it will be at McEneaney Field Saturday night at 7 o’clock. Traditionally the game has been at Howard Wood Field with packed stands on both sides.
dakotanewsnow.com

Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
Madison Daily Leader

Highway 81 opening ahead of schedule south of Arlington

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to reopen the section of US-81 between mile markers 112 and 114 (south of Arlington) on Tuesday. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date.
Madison Daily Leader

South Dakota AG clears Sioux Falls officer in June shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that his office had cleared a Sioux Falls police officer for shooting at a fleeing man who had pointed a gun toward the officer. “The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the...
Madison Daily Leader

Road closed

The Lake County Highway Department announced that crews will close 225th St. (CR-20) from 451st Ave. (CR-41) to 452nd Ave. near Madison on Tuesday to replace a culvert. The road should be open by the end of the day.
dakotanewsnow.com

2022 South Dakota State Fair underway in Huron

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. For some, the fair is an annual tradition, coming back year after year to see old faces. For others, it’s an opportunity to introduce themselves to the rest of the state.
KELOLAND TV

New 12-court tennis complex comes up aces

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Serena Williams’ play at the U.S. Open has been an inspiration to the local tennis community. And it turns out, so has the tournament itself, as a kind of blueprint for a brand-new outdoor tennis venue in central Sioux Falls called the Great Life Cares Foundation Tennis Complex.
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ expected to visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an interview on his favorite things, Tariq “The Corn Kid” went viral after expressing his deep love for corn. UPDATE at 2 p.m.: Dakota News Now has just been informed that Tariq and his family are experiencing travel issues. Delays in their flight make it uncertain whether they will be visiting The Corn Palace.
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota State Fair know before you go

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
sfsimplified.com

How local news in Sioux Falls is changing

Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
Madison Daily Leader

Prep Sports Roundup: Flyers pick up 5th win of season

The Chester Flyers improved to 5-2 overall with a 3-0 victory against McCook Central/Montrose on Tuesday. The Flyers won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-14. Serena Larson recorded nine kills for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard recorded seven kills. Lily Van Hal added 18...
