Los Angeles, CA

Fontana Herald News

S.B. County has seized $1 billion worth of cannabis over the past year

San Bernardino County’s persistent effort to curtail illegal marijuana cultivations has now reached the one-year mark, and over that time period, the estimated street value of cannabis seized during Operation Hammer Strike has eclipsed $1 billion, the Sheriff’s Department said. Since September of 2021, the Sheriff’s Department has...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death

(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KTLA

‘One of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with’: former San Bernardino deputy gets 14 years in massive fraud scheme

A former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday for using his law enforcement experience to defraud investors out of millions. Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was also ordered to pay $7. 6 million in restitution by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who called Burnell “one […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death

An arrest has been made in the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old Coachella Valley resident earlier this year. On January 1, 2022, Travis O'Brien, 22, was found dead in the 69000 block of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) determined that O’Brien was The post Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino

Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Christopher Lloyd
2urbangirls.com

Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling $1.5M from former employer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A Lake Forest woman pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to two years in prison for stealing about $1.5 million from an orthopedic practice in Newport Beach while working as its bookkeeper. Tina Marie Reyes, 49, pleaded guilty to five counts of grand theft...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

2 LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies suspended

Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the department announced Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit detectives on Thursday served search...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man with machete killed by deputies

LOS ANGELES – A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two men are arrested for allegedly committing armed robbery in Rialto

Two men were arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery in Rialto on Aug. 31, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of W. Dawnview Drive, when the suspects drove past the unsuspecting victims, who were walking home at the time of the incident, before circling back and approaching them with firearms drawn.
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life

A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
theavtimes.com

Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

