Two men were arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery in Rialto on Aug. 31, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of W. Dawnview Drive, when the suspects drove past the unsuspecting victims, who were walking home at the time of the incident, before circling back and approaching them with firearms drawn.

RIALTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO