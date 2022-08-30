Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to 14 years in prison after cheating investors out of $7.5 million
A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced on Aug. 31 to 14 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County has seized $1 billion worth of cannabis over the past year
San Bernardino County’s persistent effort to curtail illegal marijuana cultivations has now reached the one-year mark, and over that time period, the estimated street value of cannabis seized during Operation Hammer Strike has eclipsed $1 billion, the Sheriff’s Department said. Since September of 2021, the Sheriff’s Department has...
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death
(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
‘One of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with’: former San Bernardino deputy gets 14 years in massive fraud scheme
A former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday for using his law enforcement experience to defraud investors out of millions. Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was also ordered to pay $7. 6 million in restitution by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who called Burnell “one […]
Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death
An arrest has been made in the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old Coachella Valley resident earlier this year. On January 1, 2022, Travis O'Brien, 22, was found dead in the 69000 block of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) determined that O’Brien was The post Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino
Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
2urbangirls.com
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling $1.5M from former employer
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A Lake Forest woman pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to two years in prison for stealing about $1.5 million from an orthopedic practice in Newport Beach while working as its bookkeeper. Tina Marie Reyes, 49, pleaded guilty to five counts of grand theft...
spectrumnews1.com
Man to stand trial for allegedly perpetrating double murder in Corona theater
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. What You Need To Know. Joseph Jimenez allegedly gunned down Anthony Barajas,...
2 LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies suspended
Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the department announced Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit detectives on Thursday served search...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man with machete killed by deputies
LOS ANGELES – A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Fontana Herald News
Two men are arrested for allegedly committing armed robbery in Rialto
Two men were arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery in Rialto on Aug. 31, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of W. Dawnview Drive, when the suspects drove past the unsuspecting victims, who were walking home at the time of the incident, before circling back and approaching them with firearms drawn.
Fontana Herald News
Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in San Bernardino; witness assistance sought
Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which occurred at an illegal bar and restaurant in San Bernardino in May of this year and are urging more witnesses to come forward and provide information. The incident took place on May 20 at the Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E....
LA County Sheriff Villanueva faces lawsuit over alleged whistleblower retaliation against sergeant
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is facing yet another whistleblower lawsuit accusing him and the department of corruption and retaliation. A sergeant claims in the lawsuit she was targeted by the sheriff.
Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life
A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department disputes sergeant’s retaliation allegations
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday disputed a sergeant’s claim that she has been emotionally unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, saying the plaintiff’s allegations will be proven false in court.
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
