This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. St. Louis County runs one of the region's largest open admission animal shelters, but with a non-profit ready to take over its operations later this year, the county is still defending the shelter against lawsuits from former staff and pet owners.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO