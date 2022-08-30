Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Belleville native Miles Brenton stars in world premiere of ‘The Bee Play’
The world premiere of “The Bee Play” by Elizabeth Savage will be on Sept. 8 at the New Jewish Theatre in St. Louis. Belleville actor Miles Brenton stars in the show as Carver Washington, a young beekeeper from the Bronx. “Carver is somebody who I would be friends...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis region lands $25 million federal grant to bolster advanced manufacturing
One of the next major industries in St. Louis could be advanced manufacturing. The region won a $25 million federal Build Back Better Challenge Grant on Friday to develop that sector locally. It also comes with about $16 million in local matching funds. This includes $7 million to the new...
stlpublicradio.org
In its second year, Music at the Intersection in St. Louis will get bigger and louder
During the inaugural Music at the Intersection festival last year, it was clear something big was going on in Grand Center. Music fans packed restaurants and wandered around the neighborhood. But festival producers weren’t able to get permits for big, outdoor concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the shows...
stlpublicradio.org
Kia Boyz are fast. St. Louisans are furious
A wave of car thefts, inspired by the “Kia Boyz” trend on TikTok, has motorists across the country scrambling to protect their cars. The same trend, which targets vulnerabilities in both Kia and Hyundai models, is hitting motorists in the St. Louis region. Nate Jones’ 2011 Hyundai Sonata...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: To defend its animal shelter, St. Louis County tried to silence its critics
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. St. Louis County runs one of the region's largest open admission animal shelters, but with a non-profit ready to take over its operations later this year, the county is still defending the shelter against lawsuits from former staff and pet owners.
stlpublicradio.org
As calls to mental health line rise in Missouri, some worry about long-term funding
If you’re in eastern Missouri and call 988, you may end up talking to crisis intervention clinician Jennifer Brown. Brown answers calls for Behavioral Health Response, the crisis response line for the St. Louis region and other parts of the state. “Many people are simply calling because they don’t...
stlpublicradio.org
Metro East Planned Parenthood extends hours after surge in out-of-state abortion patients
Planned Parenthood’s Metro East clinic is expanding its hours to meet a surge in patients from other states that have banned abortions. The clinic is adding 10 hours throughout the week to meet the increase in patients coming to southern Illinois from Kentucky, Louisiana and other states that banned abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
stlpublicradio.org
GOP seeking new St. Louis County executive nominee after Pinner steps aside — again
The long, and strange, saga of Katherine Pinner’s St. Louis County executive bid is finally over. Pinner, who surprisingly won the GOP nomination in early August, successfully filed paperwork Friday with a St. Louis County judge to get her name off the ballot. In a statement on her website, Pinner listed several reasons for exiting the race, including unspecified “personal items.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
stlpublicradio.org
State auditor hopeful Alan Green wants to be a check on Missouri Republicans
Democratic state auditor nominee Alan Green is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he discussed his campaign with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg. Green served as a member of the state House from 2014 through the beginning of 2021. He is squaring off against...
Comments / 0