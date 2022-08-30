ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Here are all Chiefs' Red Friday events leading up to Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of events going on leading up to what they describe as the largest edition of Red Friday in franchise history. First and foremost, the Chiefs will sell a limited-edition Chiefs Kingdom flag for a minimum donation of $5 at participating McDonald’s locations across the Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri areas on Friday, September 9th. Fans who don’t live in the area can purchase a flag beginning on Friday, September 9 on shop.chiefs.com for $10. This is the ninth consecutive season that the team has sold the Chiefs Kingdom flags on Red Friday. They’ve raised more than $3.5 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities over the years.
Highway 92 Rivalry goes to Smithville in 10-7 defeat over Platte County

The Hawklets rebounded from their opening game loss to Raymore-Peculiar. An early nominee for game of the year, the teams exchanged leads three times in the final minutes. Lee's Summit North separates from Park Hill South 24-7 Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Quarterback Maxwell Ford helped power the Broncos to...
