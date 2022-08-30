The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of events going on leading up to what they describe as the largest edition of Red Friday in franchise history. First and foremost, the Chiefs will sell a limited-edition Chiefs Kingdom flag for a minimum donation of $5 at participating McDonald’s locations across the Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri areas on Friday, September 9th. Fans who don’t live in the area can purchase a flag beginning on Friday, September 9 on shop.chiefs.com for $10. This is the ninth consecutive season that the team has sold the Chiefs Kingdom flags on Red Friday. They’ve raised more than $3.5 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities over the years.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO