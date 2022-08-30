Read full article on original website
District Attorney candidates duke it out one last time
Lenox — Coming down the home stretch before the Democratic primary election, the Berkshire Democratic Brigades organization held a candidates debate between Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington and candidate Timothy Shugrue on Tuesday, August 30 at The Mount. The debate was only 45 minutes long, and approximately 80...
Berkshire region real estate sales
3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
DA Andrea Harrington deserves re-election
Four years ago, Andrea Harrington made several campaign promises when she ran for Berkshire County District Attorney, and she has delivered on every one of them. She deserves a second term to carry on this work. Most important to me is her promise to divert addicts who commit non-violent crimes away from criminal prosecution.
Dragonfly Manor…a stunning Berkshire estate on 68+ acres
Dragonfly Manor….This stunning Berkshire estate on 68+ acres in West Stockbridge has been recently renovated and refreshed. Custom designing and curating have created this special home in French Country style with bohemian vintage farmhouse flair, perfect for today’s lifestyle. This house features an Inviting center hall entrance, spacious common rooms, both formal and informal dining areas, six bedrooms, 7 1/2 baths, a study, two sun porches, separate guest apartment, ”pub” room and library—all overlooking stone patios. The grounds feature rolling lawns, a two-acre spring-fed swimming pond with dock constructed to take advantage of the numerous spring water reserves on the property, established landscaping, gardens and specimen orchards, barn with stable and paddock surrounded by privacy and abutting hundreds of acres of protected land in a convenient location just minutes to all things wonderful in the Berkshires!
Remains found in Lee believed to be of missing New York teacher
Lee — Remains believed to be those of a New York school teacher who was reported missing in March have been found, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office. In a press release issued today Andrew McKeever, Director of Communications for the office, stated that investigators had located and recovered the remains presumed to be those of 42-year-old Megan Marohn. For the past three years she had worked as a high school English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y.
BITS & BYTES: Spanish-language screenings at The Mahaiwe; Alford open studios tour; Knights Orchestra concerts; mobile food drive; Westside Soap Box Derby; FIRST Friday Community Picnic
Great Barrington— The Mahaiwe’s Spanish-language Community Advisory Network (SCAN) is offering free, Spanish-language film screenings (with English subtitles) for the community. On Sunday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m., the Mahaiwe will present Disney’s Encanto (2021) outside at the park behind Town Hall, across from the theater. In this...
SOUTH MOUNTAIN PREVIEW: Telegraph Quartet, Sunday, September 4, at 3 p.m.
Pittsfield — If you’re the type to grumble because all the name-brand string quartets ever play is mostly standard repertoire, then you need to hear the Telegraph Quartet. And you can do so, in person, when South Mountain Concerts begins its 2022 season on Sunday, September 4, at 3 p.m.
JUST IN: Pittsfield resident sentenced for embezzlement
Pittsfield — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, August 31 that Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire House of Correction. He will also subsequently serve two years of probation, during which Curtis must pay restitution. Previously, Curtis...
A vote for sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga
To those voting for Sheriff Bowler: Do you really have an understanding of his budget? Because that’s what your vote will support. Twelve years is a long enough run and it’s time for a change. Sheriff Bowler said when he ran in 2010, that he would get tough on Carmen Massimiano’s budget, and all he has done is increase it.
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – More than a house, Mary Jane White and Brandon White of Cohen + White Associates offer you a welcoming and enchanting environment on 68+ private acres in a most convenient location with a private pool.
