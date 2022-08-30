Dragonfly Manor….This stunning Berkshire estate on 68+ acres in West Stockbridge has been recently renovated and refreshed. Custom designing and curating have created this special home in French Country style with bohemian vintage farmhouse flair, perfect for today’s lifestyle. This house features an Inviting center hall entrance, spacious common rooms, both formal and informal dining areas, six bedrooms, 7 1/2 baths, a study, two sun porches, separate guest apartment, ”pub” room and library—all overlooking stone patios. The grounds feature rolling lawns, a two-acre spring-fed swimming pond with dock constructed to take advantage of the numerous spring water reserves on the property, established landscaping, gardens and specimen orchards, barn with stable and paddock surrounded by privacy and abutting hundreds of acres of protected land in a convenient location just minutes to all things wonderful in the Berkshires!

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO