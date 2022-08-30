Read full article on original website
More crops may be needed, but so are buyers, Iowa panelists say
AMES — Iowa farmers should be on the lookout for new crops to grow, especially as a changing climate threatens to impact those crops, agriculture scientists said Friday at Iowa State University during a roundtable discussion that included U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. However, the farmer on the panel noted...
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at a rally at an Apple Valley Cowboy Jack's Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom...
Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.
(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
Republicans bash Elections Commission request for internal inspector
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are pretty much dismissing the idea of an inspector general at the state’s Elections Commission from the start. Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Wednesday asked the Legislature for $1.3 million to create a new inspector general’s office...
Harry Wait has been criminally charged
RACINE — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who admitted to requesting absentee ballots using the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without permission to prove he could, now faces criminal charges, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has confirmed. On Thursday, a criminal complaint...
MN Human Services didn’t adequately oversee grants for housing assistance
(St. Paul, MN)--A legislative auditor’s report finds the Minnesota Department of Human Services did not adequately oversee distribution of tens of millions of dollars in grants to the homeless and others needing housing assistance. The audit found weaknesses in the agency’s internal controls and violations of the state’s legal requirements. Commissioner Jodi Harpstead says the Human Services Department has been “working diligently” to improve its grant-making process, but adds it’s important to consider the pressures her agency faced during the pandemic to provide assistance to people in need.
