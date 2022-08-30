Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Metro Health Clinics will not offer COVID-19 boosters until new versions become available
SAN ANTONIO – Updated COVID-19 booster shots are expected to roll out soon, which is why the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is no longer offering the original boosters to anyone 12 years old or older. Metro Health made the announcement Thursday, saying the monovalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19...
KSAT 12
Latin American teachers fill in bilingual teacher gaps for San Antonio ISD
This is the first year San Antonio ISD is recruiting teachers from Latin America for a district-wide dual language program. Students speaking different languages will be in the same classes learning the curriculum in both languages. One second-grade teacher from Nicaragua is among 23 Latin American teachers to join San...
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
KSAT 12
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces.
KSAT 12
Provide Hope for today and the future during Hunger Action Month
San Antonio – You can bring hope to others who are faced with the impossible challenges of food insecurity. The San Antonio Food Bank rallies with Feeding America each September to bring aid to community members who are facing challenging times and they’re encouraging community members to join their efforts.
KSAT 12
City housing department budget set to triple
SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio struggles with affordable housing amid skyrocketing property values, the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department could see its budget triple. The department’s proposed jump from $48.8 million in the current budget year to $150.2 million for FY 2023 is fueled almost entirely...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Roach infestation forces closure of South Park Mall food court business
SAN ANTONIO – An infestation of roaches forced the temporary closure of a South Park Mall food court vendor in July. A health inspector suspended Pretzelmaker’s license on July 27 “due to unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation.”. Live roaches were found under sinks, inside the ice...
KSAT 12
Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
KSAT 12
Save 40 cents a gallon on gas Thursday during Circle K Fuel Day
SAN ANTONIO – Thursday, Sept. 1 is Circle K Fuel Day and that means drivers can save up to 40 cents per gallon. The fuel discount will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at all participating Circle K locations. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 2, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Labor Day burgers and dogs, fall planting tips, pizza and the inaugural Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival in Schertz. Dog Haus is serving over-the-top burgers and hot dogs perfect for Labor Day weekend. Wait ‘til you see their monster burger... Jen...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Fire Department member returns to duty following double lung transplant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department member Albert Pedroza has reported for duty for the first time since undergoing a double lung transplant. The San Antonio Fire Department shared photos of Pedroza on social media showing him recovering from surgery and smiling upon his return Thursday. “We are...
KSAT 12
KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey receives certification from American Meteorological Society
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey is celebrating her new status as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. “I feel very honored to now hold a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society,” Spivey said. The Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation is viewed...
KSAT 12
Do public schools allow that? Parents pressing for answers after pastor shares church’s financial plans
SAN ANTONIO – Can you do that in a public school? Is it a violation of church and state? Parents and community members in the Mahncke Park neighborhood are questioning a local pastor’s motive after a video of remarks circulated online. In a more than hour-long podcast uploaded...
KSAT 12
‘COVID has not gone away’: San Antonio doctor explains why FDA authorized updated vaccine booster
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area doctors are preparing for an upcoming rollout of a new updated COVID-19 booster vaccine. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the authorization of an updated version to target newer COVID variants. University Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bryan Alsip said in...
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
KSAT 12
RBFCU is accepting 12 of the most-wanted food items during Hunger Action Month
San Antonio – You can be someone’s hope-in-action this September. Visit any participating Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union location and help fight hunger by donating any of the 12 most-wanted food items. Donations will be accepted from Sept. 1 – 30, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to...
KSAT 12
Free September events at the Tobin Center
SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center of Performing Arts offers many free events through September. From Zumba to drum circles, here are this month’s free happenings at the Tobin Center. Participate in a rejuvenating meditation led by qualified meditation instructors from the Shambhala Meditation Center of San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Kirby Senior Center executive director accused of stealing thousands from facility, elderly
KIRBY, Texas – Unaccounted money from the city of Kirby’s Senior Center led to the arrest of the center’s executive director. Norma Reyes Hamby, 66, is now facing four charges, including theft, destruction of records, financial abuse of the elderly and misapplication of funds. The investigation began...
KSAT 12
Reports: Volunteers, retirees, national groups targeting election offices
AUSTIN – Based on her reporting for Votebeat, a national nonpartisan nonprofit news organization, its Texas reporter Natalia Contreras said volunteers and retirees, many part of national networks spreading misinformation, have been targeting election administrators and their staffs in Texas since the 2020 election. Contreras said the Bexar County...
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
