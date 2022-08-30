Read full article on original website
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point planetarium shows offered in September
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory will offer three shows this month. Shows are 2 p.m. on Sundays. Shows are free, but donations are appreciated. Sept. 11 – “Back to the Moon for Good” – Discover...
WJFW-TV
Groceries taken home for crash victim by a first responder
MERRILL (WJFW) - After responding to the scene of a car accident on Wednesday, Firefighter/Paramedic John Kraegenbrink, helped out a the victim in more ways than one. One of the drivers involved had to be taken to the hospital, so Kraegenbrink took their groceries home for them to prevent them from spoiling.
wearegreenbay.com
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is looking for information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring...
WSAW
Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday. The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area. The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.
WSAW
Ginseng celebration planned Saturday in Marathon
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival won’t return until 2024, but a one-day celebration is planned for Saturday in conjunction with Marathon Fun Days. A ginseng celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Marathon. The...
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement
Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
Fall Market dates set at The Crooked Queen
Fall Market dates have been set for a central Wisconsin shop that specializes in unique home decor made from reinvented salvaged goods – with a special vintage touch. The Crooked Queen, N1786 High Ridge Road, Merrill, has delightful everyday items for the home but also specializes in offering a seasonal shop for customers.
WSAW
Portage County Fair in Rosholt begins Friday
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Fair will get underway Friday in Rosholt. For 96 years, the fair has brought excitement and entertainment to families. This year features a variety of new exhibits including a balloon artist, lawnmower races, magic shows and much more. Gates open at 4 p.m....
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids School District announces plans for all-inclusive playground
WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District has released plans for an all-inclusive playground at Woodside Elementary. The district has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the future Outdoor Play, Learning, Activity Center. The OPLAC will be designed for students with and without disabilities to play and learn alongside one another. It will also be open to families outside of school hours.
WSAW
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has hired a Community Outreach Specialist. Tracy Rieger started the position on Sept. 1. She will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community. She was previously the director of Wausau Catholic Charities.
WSAW
Everest Metro Police Department retires K-9 officer
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is ready to wish a happy retirement to one of its most loyal officers. K-9 Aron has been serving the community for over 9 years. “It’s just sad to see him go. He’s been such a good dog,” said Chief Clay...
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
WSAW
More officers patrolling school zones as students return to school
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More officers are patrolling in school zones to remind drivers to slow down as students head back to school. “You know what’s significantly worse than being late for work? It would be hurting a kid,” said Deputy Chief Matt Barnes of the Wausau Police Department.
WSAW
Wausau School District returns to class Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and staff at the Wausau School District returned to the classroom Wednesday. The district’s superintendent said the new school year rings in many improvements for the district, since its referendum passed in April. “We’ve been doing a lot of planning over the summer,” superintendent...
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022
Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
WSAW
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Wausau. Wausau Police say the vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident. The vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street. The bicyclist was headed west down a hill on the north sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection of Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the road and struck the middle of the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Child hit by vehicle, Wausau police investigating
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old Wausau child who was riding a bicycle at the time. Officers say that the crash occurred on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Forest Street, which remains closed to traffic while the incident is being investigated.
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
