Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news
The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
Vikings shock the world by trading for Jalen Reagor
The Minnesota Vikings had only five rostered wide receivers after final cuts, so the writing was on the wall for a move to add another receiver. On Wednesday afternoon, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah makes his third trade in the last 24 hours in acquiring Jalen Reagor. The third-year wide receiver...
Jalen Reagor reveals new Vikings jersey number, meaning
New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor detailed the reason behind the new number he will wear for the team. With their initial 53-player roster submitted by the Aug. 30 deadline, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make an additional move, specifically to bring in reinforcements in their passing offense. The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. This is a chance for Reagor to revitalize his career after not being able to catch on with the Eagles.
Five observations about the Bucs’ roster
TAMPA ― Ten Bucs players are as old as Tom Brady’s NFL career. It’s fair to say that there will be plenty of old timers’ games played in Tampa Bay this season. Experience can be an asset. But players typically don’t become more productive and less injured as the sand runs out of their professional hourglass. The Bucs have the oldest 53-man roster in the NFL at 27.1 years.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies
SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins and Co. prep for opener against rival Packers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM
NBC Sports
Eagles get 2 key offensive linemen back from injuries
As the flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday, the Eagles got good news about a couple starters. Jason Kelce (elbow) and Landon Dickerson (undisclosed injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, which means they’re on track for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Detroit. Kelce, 34, had surgery...
AthlonSports.com
Eagles Offensive Lineman Expected To Miss Time With An Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles will not be at full strength to start the 2022 season. A key member of the team's offensive line rotation is going to miss some time. That player is former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during Thursday's practice, per Mike...
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
Miles Sanders gets ‘hopeful’ Week 1 injury update for Eagles
Miles Sanders is up against the clock when it comes to being ready to go for Week 1, but Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni dropped an optimistic update on his lead running back. Via Josh Tolentino, Sirianni indicated the team is “hopeful” that Sanders will be available when they take on the Detroit Lions in the regular season opener.
Look: Eagles Got Big Return At Practice On Thursday
This week just keeps getting better for the Philadelphia Eagles. Two days ago, the Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, one of their top playmakers returned from an injury. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was spotted on the practice field...
Charlotte Hornets Land Tobias Harris In Intriguing Trade Scenario
In an ideal world, managing an NBA team would have nothing to do with finances. Free from the constraints of budgeting, general managers could truly build the best possible team they were able to imagine. Of course, we don’t live in the real world. Like it or not, the salary...
Disturbance in stands at high school football game causes panic
Fans suddenly rushing from the stands stopped Friday night's high school football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard High School at Wilmington's Abessinio Stadium. With 7:33 to play in the third quarter and Howard leading, 8-0, chaos erupted as fans sprinted for the exits and ran onto the field....
NBC Sports
Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff
Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
