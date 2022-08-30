ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news

The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Jalen Reagor reveals new Vikings jersey number, meaning

New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor detailed the reason behind the new number he will wear for the team. With their initial 53-player roster submitted by the Aug. 30 deadline, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make an additional move, specifically to bring in reinforcements in their passing offense. The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. This is a chance for Reagor to revitalize his career after not being able to catch on with the Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tampa Bay Times

Five observations about the Bucs’ roster

TAMPA ― Ten Bucs players are as old as Tom Brady’s NFL career. It’s fair to say that there will be plenty of old timers’ games played in Tampa Bay this season. Experience can be an asset. But players typically don’t become more productive and less injured as the sand runs out of their professional hourglass. The Bucs have the oldest 53-man roster in the NFL at 27.1 years.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles get 2 key offensive linemen back from injuries

As the flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday, the Eagles got good news about a couple starters. Jason Kelce (elbow) and Landon Dickerson (undisclosed injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, which means they’re on track for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Detroit. Kelce, 34, had surgery...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AthlonSports.com

Eagles Offensive Lineman Expected To Miss Time With An Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be at full strength to start the 2022 season. A key member of the team's offensive line rotation is going to miss some time. That player is former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during Thursday's practice, per Mike...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Quintin Mikell
NBC Sports

Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad

For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Miles Sanders gets ‘hopeful’ Week 1 injury update for Eagles

Miles Sanders is up against the clock when it comes to being ready to go for Week 1, but Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni dropped an optimistic update on his lead running back. Via Josh Tolentino, Sirianni indicated the team is “hopeful” that Sanders will be available when they take on the Detroit Lions in the regular season opener.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Got Big Return At Practice On Thursday

This week just keeps getting better for the Philadelphia Eagles. Two days ago, the Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, one of their top playmakers returned from an injury. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was spotted on the practice field...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#International Programs#The University Of Florida
NBC Sports

Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff

Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy