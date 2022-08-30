ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns Week 1 Depth Chart Projection vs. Louisiana Monroe

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

Steve Sarkisian won't be releasing a depth chart, but LonghornsCountry.com is here to help.

The Texas Longhorns kick off the season against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday night, hoping to improve on a 5-7 record from a season ago.

And with a new season comes a new roster, now packed to the brim with new talent.

Typically, that means a new depth chart as well, but unfortunately, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian does not plan to release one.

Neither before Week 1 nor at any point this season.

That said, have no fear. LonghornsCountry.com is here to give you our best projection for the initial depth chart for Week 1, and who could be making an impact from the opening kick on Saturday.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Quinn Ewers

2. Hudson Card

3. Maalik Murphy

Running Back

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Roschon Johnson

3. Keilan Robinson

4. Jonathan Brooks

Wide Receiver (X)

1. Xavier Worthy

2. Savion Red

Wide Receiver (Y)

1. Jordan Whittington

2. Casey Cain

Wide Receiver (Z)

1. Tariq Milton

2. Troy Omeire

3. Brenen Thompson

Tight End

1. Ja'Tavion Sanders

2. Jahleel Billingsley

3. Gunnar Helm

Left Tackle

1. Kelvin Banks

2. Andrej Karic

Left Guard

1. Hayden Connor

2. Malik Agbo OR Neto Umeozulu

Center

1. Jake Majors

2. Connor Robertson OR Logan Parr

Right Guard

1. Cole Hutson

2. Devon Campbell

Right Tackle

1. Christian Jones

2. Cameron Williams

Defense

Jack

1. Ovie Oghoufo

2. Ethan Burke

Buck

1. Barryn Sorrell

2. Justice Finkley

Nose Tackle

1. Byron Murphy

2. Keondre Coburn

3. T'Vondre Sweat

Defensive Tackle

1. Vernon Broughton

2. Moro Ojomo

3. Alfred Collins

Will Linebacker

1. DeMarvion Overshown

2. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

3. David Gbenda

Mike Linebacker

1. Jaylan Ford

2. Jett Bush

Sam Linebacker

1. DeMarvion Overshown

2. David Gbenda

Cornerback

1. D'Shawn Jamison

2. Jamier Johnson

3. Jaylon Guilbeau

Cornerback

1. Ryan Watts

2. Terrance Brooks

3. Jamier Johnson

Star

1. Jahdae Barron

2. Jaylon Guilbeau

Boundry Safety

1. Anthony Cook

2. Morice Blackwell

Free Safety

1. Jerrin Thompson

2. Kitan Crawford

Specialists

Kick Offs

1. Will Stone

2. Bert Auburn

Place Kicker

1. Bert Auburn

2. Will Stone

Punter

1. Isaac Pearson

Holder

1. Isaac Pearson

2. Hudson Card

Deep Snapper

1. Zach Edwards

2. Lance St. Louis

Kick Return

1. D'Shawn Jamison

2. Keilan Robinson

3. Roschon Johnson

Punt Return

1. D'Shawn Jamison

2. Xavier Worthy

