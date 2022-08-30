ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Exceptional Community Hospital expands with expedited ER service

 3 days ago
Exceptional Community Hospital has completed its first expansion, less than eight months after opening, with its Fast Track ER.

The new emergency room is designed to reduce wait times.  Fast Track will be available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Exceptional Community Hospital, 19060 N. John Wayne Pkwy., is committed to concierge care, which includes minimal to no wait times for patients.

ECH-Maricopa’s 20,000-square-foot Phase 1 debuted early this year with a state-of-the-art facility that includes a specialty internal-medicine hospital; 24-hour emergency department; digital imaging suite, including CT Scan, X-Ray, mobile MRI and ultrasound; in-house laboratory as well as outpatient and inpatient hospital beds for acute admissions and overnight observation of patients.

Additionally, in partnership with higher-level hospitals in the Phoenix area, Exceptional Community Hospital features a landing area for air ambulances to ensure the fastest transfer of patients needing a higher level of care.

IN THIS ARTICLE
