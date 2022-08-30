Volleyball squads roll over Tigers, Blue Waves

Franklin County’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams continued to put up wins last week by knocking off both Crystal Springs’ Lady Tigers and Port Gibson’s Lady Blue Waves. VARSITY The Lady Bulldogs rolled past the Lady Tigers, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-17, on Thursday, Aug. 25. In the first set, FC captain Gabrielle O’Quinn rolled off a team-high 11 service points — including nine straight to help claim the win. Marianna Thomas added five points along with two service aces while Sadye Scott and Kennedy Washington accounted for one service point apiece. The FC defense held Crystal Spring to six service points in the initial frame. The second set proved to be somewhat closer, but the Lady Dawgs prevailed thanks to six service points, including an ace, for Karlee Wallace while Scott added four, O’Quinn recorded three and Washington tacked on two with an ace to her credit. Crystal Springs mustered 10 service points in the second set. The deciding game saw Scott step forward with four service points and back-to-back aces to pace Franklin County. Washington scored three for the visiting team with an ace and Wallace recorded two — both of which were aces. Niyla Wright contributed to the FC win with two and O’Quinn had one. Crystal Springs was limited to four offensive service points in the final set. Against Port Gibson, Franklin County rolled to 25-7, 25-20 and 25-13 victories on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at home. Wright paced the Lady Bulldogs with eight-straight service points with an ace midway through the first set. FC’s Wallace went on to score seven while O’Quinn put up three points with an ace and Scott had a single service point, which was an ace. Franklin County went to the bench in the second set with Amberly Wallace leading the way with four service points and an ace. Others contributing to the win through service points included: O’Quinn, three; Wright, two; Washington, two; Karlee Wallace, one; Ja’Kya Brown, one; and Maddie Moak, one. The final set against Port Gibson saw FC’s O’Quinn with a team-high eight service points as Wright scored seven. Both players earned an ace. Indayshia Morgan scored two with an ace and Scott tacked on one point. JUNIOR VARSITY Franklin County’s JV Lady Bulldogs took straight-set wins — 25-23 and 25-18 — on the road Thursday, Aug. 25 against Crystal Springs. In the initial set, Lauren McCaa led the way for FC with five service points while Sophia Miller contributed four, Kaylin Washington was credited with two and Gre’Yonne Queen and Mackenzie Starks added one each. The second set had Bradi Wallace leading the way for the Lady Dawgs with six service points and an ace. Katherine Romero scored the final five service points in the competition. McCaa, Gabi Hannon and Kennedi Cook each had two service points for Franklin County. The Lady Bullldogs dominated Port Gibson on Tuesday, Aug. 23 with 25-7 and 25-9 straight-set wins. McCaa led the first set with six service points and an ace with Miller putting five points on the tally sheet with three aces. Romero recorded three points, Queen finished the set with two and Starks and Kaylin Washington had one each. McCaa, Hannon and Bradi Wallace helped FC control the second set — McCaa gaining five, and Hannon and Wallace with four each. Katie Temple and Miller both accounted for two service points in the frame and Cook had one. In back-to-back sets, Port Gibson was limited to only four service points with all other scores coming off turnovers. UPCOMING GAMES FC’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball programs were slated to play at home on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a contest against Brookhaven. The Lady Dawgs will head to Saint Andrews on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a district contest and will play the rubber match in that series in Meadville on Tuesday, Sept. 13.