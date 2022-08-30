Middle school volleyball takes wins over Lady Waves, Tigers

Franklin County Middle School picked up two more volleyball wins in recent days — defeating Port Gibson on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and easing past McComb on Monday, Aug. 29. Against Port Gibson, FCMS won in straight sets, 25-10 and 25-7. In the initial set, FC’s Savannah Emfinger had 11 service points while Kaleigh King added three with an ace, Aubrey Windom and Kaydence McCaa had two each and Isabella Hill recorded one. In the second set, FC’s Emfinger had a team-high 10 service points with an ace while Kaylee Weadock contributed eight with an ace and King scored one against the Lady Blue Waves. FCMS also took two-straight sets over visiting McComb — 25-11 and 25-13. In the opening set, Windom and King reeled off seven service points apiece while Jhalayah Tillman scored one. The second set against the Lady Tigers featured Windom with a squad-high nine service point and an ace with Weadock scoring five and an ace. Karsyn Walker contributed two points for FC and Malia Humphreys had one. FCMS was slated to return to action on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against Brookhaven. The team will face Saint Andrews on the road Thursday, Sept. 8 and at home on Tuesday, Sept. 13.