Aug. 3, 1946 - Aug. 28, 2022 Funeral services for Rodney Arnold, 76, of Meadville, were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bude Church of God with the Rev. Will Lott and the Rev. Tyson Windom officiating. Interment was in Midway Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home, and from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Mr. Arnold was born to Samuel Ernest Arnold and Pernie Elizabeth Freeman on Aug. 3, 1946, in Adams County, and passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Hammond, La. He was a U.S. Army combat-wounded Purple Heart recipient, Vietnam veteran and worked in the oilfield industry prior to becoming disabled. He loved to hunt with his family, worked in the garden, and doted on his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Mr. Arnold was active in the Clay Hill Church of God, where he spent some of his happiest days, lending a hand when needed. He always had a kind word to say with encouragement to his family and friends while always looking forward to tomorrow. You could see the love in his eyes, hands and actions. He will truly be missed. Preceding him in death were his parents; his former wife, Louis Faye Verbeck; his son, Kenneth Earl Arnold; his paternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” Arnold and Catherine Freeman; his maternal grandparents, Archie Freeman and Jannie Grace Graves; his siblings, R.B., Roddis, Christine, Robert (Dorothy Mitchell), June, B.J. (Edith Nell), Eddie V. (Riley Halford and Peewee Myers), Ernestine Cater and Billy Wayne. Surviving siblings include Pauline Thornton (Herbert), Roger Dale Arnold (Sarah Sullivan). Other survivors include children, Rodney Allen Arnold (Debra Otero) and Angela Arnold, Rhonda Kay Arnold; his former wife, Cookie Shoumaker; children, Samuel Roddis Arnold (Emily Pritchett and Brittany Friley), Chandra (Scott Mayfield), Robbie Robinson and John Robinson; his 14 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his maternal aunt, Georgia Mae Freeman Jordan; his brother-in-law, James Cater; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families; and a host of friends. Pallbearers were Joshua Arnold, Roman Arnold, Ridge Clanton, Clarence Lilly, Scott Mayfield and Randy Arnold. Honorary pallbearers were Peewee Arnold and grandsons, Kole Arnold and Conner Mayfield. Online condolences can be shared at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.