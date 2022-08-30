Jan. 29, 1922 - Aug. 19, 2022 Funeral services for Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland, 100, of Vidalia, La., were held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Vidalia with Brother Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment was in O’Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin County, Mississippi. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the church. Mrs. Holland was born to J.E. Riles and Rena Dedon Riles on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1922, in Mount Hermon, La., and passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at her residence surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred H. Holland; her parents; her brothers, J.W. Riles and Retus Riles; her sisters, Irma Lou Williamson, Gerrylene Williamson and Elvie Moak; and her sons-in-law, Bobby Pell and C.P. Cavin. Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Cavin and Rose Tillery, both of Vidalia, La., and Laveda Pell of Vicksburg; her grandchildren, Amanda McGarry and her husband, Clint, of Church Hill, Emily Cavin and George Ashley of Vidalia, La., Charlotte Buckles and her husband, Robbie, of Vidalia, La., Shanna Tullos of Vidalia, La., James Tullos and his wife, Adelia, of Benton, La., Sonny Pell and his wife, Ashley, of Vicksburg, and Spencer Pell of Pearl; her great-grandchildren, Marlee McGarry, Avery Tullos, Maddox Tullos, Christian Michael Lancaster, Tatum Pell, Kendall Pell, Zoe Pell, Trey Buckles, Abbey Buckles, Abbu Murphy and Emily Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.youngsfh.com. Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., was in charge of arrangements.