Bulldogs in the trenches football review: FC's biggest obstacle during opener was weather

Some spas make therapeutic mud baths available to customers to relieve stress, remove body toxins and defy the skin’s aging process. Franklin County’s varsity football team got their mud treatment last Friday for free — and came away feeling like a million bucks. Torrential rains soaked the playing surface at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium in Meadville throughout last week, and prompted the game to be moved from West Lincoln because the Bears’ field was deemed unplayable. In the end, the Bulldogs sloshed their way through the wet turf and mud to walk away with a 41-7 victory and improve to 1-0 on the 2022 football season. FC wore its traditional home blue uniforms in the contest and those who saw playing time — which was most of the team thanks to liberal substitutions down the stretch — were either soaked to the skin or caked with mud after just a few snaps in the game. The teams combined for 15 fumbles, including seven for the Bulldogs resulting in three turnovers. Penalties proved costly for FC throughout the night — 11 flags for 82 yards — that resulted in a touchdown being negated and several stalled drives. The most significant stat for the Dawgs came in going 3-of-4 on fourth down conversions. Tyrese O’Neal turned out to be Franklin County’s leading rusher against West Lincoln by gaining 101 yards on three carries — the majority of which came on an 83-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter. FC’s Broderick Shannon gained 39 yards on two totes while Keyundre Felton picked up 27 yard on five carries. Xavier Rankin, Reshon Baker, Quez Rancifer, Jailon Brown, Peyton Touchstone, Zorian O’Quinn and Detrick Starks also had carries in the game — contributing to a team-total 231 yards on the ground. Rancifer had a 3-12-0 passing effort for 85 yards with Donovan Moore catching two of those for 68 yards and Baker reeling in one for 17 yards. Defensively, Touchstone was the bell cow with six tackles and a sack while Larry Pernell and Jaiden Hunt recorded five take-downs apiece. Pernell also had a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs and Zy Cole accounted for a quarterback sack. Ja Norman had an interception return for a touchdown.