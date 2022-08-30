Oct. 9, 1948 - Aug. 23, 2022 Funeral services for Lenox Earl “Lynn” Wactor, 73, of Meadville, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Elmo Baptist Church. Interment was in Midway Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the church and resumed from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Aug. 27. Mr. Wactor was born to Ray Earl Wactor and Catherine Myers Wactor on Oct. 9, 1948, and passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville. He was a member of Elmo Baptist Church, and worked for Franklin County’s Solid Waste Department as an enforcement officer. His hobbies were raising cattle, riding horses, deer hunting and attending livestock auctions. Preceding him in death were his parents. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Debra Goodson Wactor; his daughter, Ashley Yelverton and her husband, Lee; and two grandchildren, Austin Cupit, Adriana Yelverton, (Kody Moak); and his great-grandson, Stetson Moak. He will be dearly missed by all that loved him. Online condolences can be shared at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.