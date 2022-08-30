ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, MS

Lenox Earl 'Lynn' Wactor

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

Oct. 9, 1948 - Aug. 23, 2022 Funeral services for Lenox Earl “Lynn” Wactor, 73, of Meadville, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Elmo Baptist Church. Interment was in Midway Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the church and resumed from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Aug. 27. Mr. Wactor was born to Ray Earl Wactor and Catherine Myers Wactor on Oct. 9, 1948, and passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville. He was a member of Elmo Baptist Church, and worked for Franklin County’s Solid Waste Department as an enforcement officer. His hobbies were raising cattle, riding horses, deer hunting and attending livestock auctions. Preceding him in death were his parents. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Debra Goodson Wactor; his daughter, Ashley Yelverton and her husband, Lee; and two grandchildren, Austin Cupit, Adriana Yelverton, (Kody Moak); and his great-grandson, Stetson Moak. He will be dearly missed by all that loved him. Online condolences can be shared at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadville, MS
County
Franklin County, MS
City
Brookhaven, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Riding Horses#Lenox Earl Lynn#Elmo Baptist Church#Solid Waste Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
296
Followers
376
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy