Mccomb, MS

McComb slips past junior high Bulldogs, 14-6

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

Franklin County’s junior high football team dropped a 14-6 decision to the visiting McComb Tigers on Monday, Aug. 29 at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium in Meadville. FC’s lone score came at the end of the third quarter as Jakory Brown capped a seven-play Bulldogs’ drive with a two yard run for the touchdown. McComb scored twice — taking the football from the Dawgs at the Tigers’ 1 yard line, returning it to the FCMS 9 and scoring two plays later in the first quarter. The Tigers’ other score came on a 65-yard scamper for the end zone with 5:43 left to play in the third quarter. Brown rushed 14 times in the game for the Dawgs for 123 yards while Elvia Brown had four carries for 18 yards and David Smith had four totes for two yards. Defensively, several FCMS players made their presence felt on the tackles chart with Jeremiah Foster having two takedowns while Jakory Brown, Elvia Brown, Daquarrius Humphrey, Derrian Ikard and T.K. Martin had at least one apiece. The Bulldogs will return to gridiron action on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with a road contest at North Pike set to kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
Community Policy