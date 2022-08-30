March 27, 1936 - Aug. 19, 2022 Funeral services for Billy Joe Overby, 86, of Natchez, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Community Chapel Church of God in Natchez with Pastor Bo Swilley and Michael E. Pace, Jr., nephew of the deceased, officiating. Interment was in Natchez National Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the church. Mr. Overby was born in Quentin on March 27, 1936, and passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Natchez. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School, served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1967, worked for Armstrong Tire and Rubber Co., and owned his own business, Overby Pools and Spas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Elige and Fannie Arnold of Quentin; his daughter, Shannon June Overby; his father, L. Ray Overby; his mother, Ethel Arnold Murray; his step-father, Doyle Murray; and his two brothers-in-law, Donald Gallagher and Joseph J. Snyder. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Williams Overby; his grandson, Colton J. Overby; his brother, Lane C. Murray and his wife, Eleana, of Jackson; and his two sisters, Lenell Murray Snyder and Gail Murray Tew and her husband, Windell of Natchez. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.lairdfh.com. Laird Funeral Home of Natchez was in charge of arrangements.