Lincoln County, MS

Elena Claire Costilow and Matthew Blake Costilow

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

Aug. 22, 2022 Graveside funeral services for infant siblings Elena Claire Costilow and Matthew Blake Costilow were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Bethel Community Church Cemetery in Lincoln County with the Rev. Tyson Windom officiating. Elena Claire and Matthew Blake were born Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, and Jesus Christ called them into his arms the same day.  They were deeply loved by their father, John Paris Costilow; mother, Kelsey Collette Hardman Costilow; and brother, Noah Carter Costilow. Online condolences can be shared at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

